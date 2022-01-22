Fairmont utility manager retires after 28 years

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — After 28 years with the city of Fairmont utility department, utility manager David Sago’s final day was Friday.

Sago joined the department in the 1990’s and worked his way up to utility manager in 2002. For 20 years, he oversaw the whole operation of the upkeep of clean water to over 50,000 residents in Marion County.

In the wastewater treatment plant in Fairmont, the walls are lined with plaques and frames displaying awards and recognition for the work done by the department under Sago’s leadership. As he looked back on his legacy, Sago credited the innovation he helped bring to the table when he took over.

“Just because we’ve always done it one way doesn’t mean it’s the right way or the correct way. Let’s look at other things. So, we brought a lot of innovation to the utility of both the wastewater side and the water side,” he said.

Now retired, Sago said that he wants to spend more time with family and travel and is hoping to see family in Florida he has not visited in a while due to the pandemic. In his place, John Carson will take over as utility manager and will begin on Monday.

