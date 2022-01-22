ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

D.A. says no charges filed in the death of Cedric Lofton

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody cam video was released this week in the case of Cedric Lofton, a Black...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 22

Linda Veal
3d ago

so sad the state removed this young man from is family home put him in Forster care. now the question is did the state ever do a mental evaluation on this young man when they removed him from his home ? the young man was in state care please do tell.

Reply(2)
2
Related
NBC News

Second NYPD officer dies after shooting in Harlem

The New York City police officer who was shot alongside the mortally wounded Officer Jason Rivera last week died on Tuesday, officials said. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced the death of Wilbert Mora, calling him a hero. "It’s with great sadness I announce the passing of Police Officer Wilbert Mora,"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

6-month-old fatally shot in Atlanta, police say

A 6-month-old child was killed Monday afternoon in Atlanta after getting caught in the crossfire of a shootout between two people, according to police. Authorities received a call of a person shot on Anderson Avenue at 2:56 p.m., Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said Monday in a news conference. The...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News

NBC News

278K+
Followers
37K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy