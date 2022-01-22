ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

LDH: Over 48K people reinfected with Omicron in LA

By Brooke Thorington
 7 days ago

The state health department is now reporting reinfections on its COVID dashboard. On Friday there are 48,717 reinfections in Louisiana, and 1,375 cases were added to the total amount today. State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter said the state is following the CDC’s definition.

“We consider a reinfection anyone who has a positive test for COVID and then a subsequent positive test at least 90 days after that test, that meets our definition of a reinfection,” said Kanter.

Reinfections are also included in the total case count which surpassed one million this week since the pandemic began. Kanter said they’ve been tracking reinfections since they started but Omicron caused reinfections to surge.

“And we have increased the number of reinfections that we’re seeing about six times from what we saw in our Delta surge. This speaks primarily for the need for boosters,” said Kanter.

Kanter said studies show Omicron evades the protection of just the two-dose mRNA vaccines, but once you are boosted it brings you to the level of protection you had with Delta.

“So, boosters are so important, so important against Omicron and that’s one of the reasons why we are seeing so many reinfections,” said Kanter.

Boosters are advised for ages 12 and up, at least five months after the second dose of either the Pfizer of Moderna vaccines and at least two months after a Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

To view the LDH’s dashboard click here .

CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Can You Get Reinfected With The COVID-19 Omicron Variant?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Nearly 1,700 people spent their MLK day in Sacramento standing in line for a COVID-19 test. Many of those people who waited in line voiced a whole lot of confusion. Can you get reinfected with omicron? And is the variant on the rise, or is it going down? Incredibly long lines formed at the Liberty Towers church in Sacramento on Monday. “Today’s been about a three-hour wait,” mom Patty Mahon said Monday. This mom came to make sure her kids were safe to travel. Site leader Megan Burgess says that by days end, they’ll administer 1,600-1,700 COVID-19 tests and hear almost as many questions. “I...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS LA

As Cases Of Omicron Plateau, Officials Express Some Concern Over New Sub-Variant Detected In LA

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer believes that the Southland is now past the peak of the Omicron surge, but that comes with warnings of new sub-variant of Omicron recently detected in the county. Sub-variant of Omicronn known as BA.2. Jan. 27, 2022 Health officials said they are still trying to determine if the new sub-variant, known as BA.2, will be any kind of significant threat. “Very little of it seems to be circulating right now here in LA County,” Dr. Ferrer said. According to the health director, LA County has four reported cases of the Omicron sub-variant...
LOS ANGELES, CA
houmatimes.com

LDH: 14,706 new cases reported; 1,875 reinfections included in that number

Since yesterday, 14,706 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the state. This is out of 65,179 tests that have been reported to the state. Of new COVID cases, 1,875 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). In accordance with CDC methodology, total and new reinfections are now included in statewide total and new cases. Parish and regional level COVID case data are not impacted at this time.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
