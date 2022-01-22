Santa Clara County offers 60K free at-home COVID-19 tests

Santa Clara County is now offering limited free at-home COVID-19 tests .

Those who work or go to school in Santa Clara County can receive four free COVID-19 tests, but sign-up is required.

"60,000 at-home antigen tests will be available for direct distribution through four drive-up sites," Megan Doyle, deputy Santa Clara County executive, announced in a press conference.

Appointments will be available at Hellyer County Park and Martial Cottle Park in San Jose, Vasona County Park in Los Gatos and Foothill College in Los Altos Hills. They are limited to one per person at the Santa Clara County Public Health website .

Dr. Jennifer Tong with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center said the tests are another tool to fight the now decreasing omicron surge, but warned that we’re not out of the woods yet.

"It is important to know that our prevalence with circulating COVID-19 virus in the community is still very, very high," she said.

More than 15,000 appointments will be scheduled within the next week.

The tests are from local company iHealth Labs. Supervisor Cindy Chavez thanked county staff for their hard work moving quickly when they saw that tests were available.