HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Omicron variant has been shown to be extremely contagious but one health expert says this surge could be leveling out. "The big track marker that I look at, that keeps me optimistic is case positivity. We're really starting to see a plateauing, we were climbing through 40, 42 to 43% (positivity rates for COVID cases) and we're really starting to see that hold off rather than continue to grow," said Dr. Suzanne Judd, Ph.D., professor and epidemiologist in the UAB School of Public Health.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO