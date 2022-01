Yanita Antoko has been waiting for over a year in Indonesia to join her husband in Japan. She has her papers and has closed her business selling homemade spice mixes, but remains shut out. The 30-year-old is one of more than 370,000 people left in limbo by Japan's coronavirus border rules, which bar almost all new arrivals and are the strictest in the G7. Even as other countries with tough virus restrictions like Australia reopen, Japan still bans tourists and business visitors as well as new foreign workers, students and their dependents. "It's really, really upsetting me," said Antoko, whose Indonesian husband works as an engineer in central Japan.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 HOURS AGO