Highlights of Today in History: President Bill Clinton denies affair;first European settlers in Australia ; General Douglas MacArthur is born ;Wayne Gretzky born;musical 'The Phantom of the Opera' opens. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/a3e17df72703414da1176991669b653e.

INSTAGRAM ・ 3 DAYS AGO