Oregon Ducks RB Travis Dye transfers to USC

Star running back Travis Dye is transferring to USC. [Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard] / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye is transferring the join the USC Trojans, the team announced Friday.

Dye finished second in the Pac-12 in both rushing yards (1,271) and rushing touchdowns (16) in the 2021 season. He also added another 402 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions. No other player on the team accounted for even 10 touchdowns.

USC's rushing attack in 2021 was led by a pair of seniors, Vavae Malepeai and Keaontay Ingram, who combined for 1,413 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

The addition is another coup for the Trojans, who have racked up talent since hiring former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley in November. In addition to Dye, the Trojans have also added a trio of receivers via the transfer portal: Washington's Terrell Bynum, Oklahoma's Mario Williams and Colorado's Brenden Rice.

Dye announced last week that he'd enter the transfer portal, but The Oregonian reported he was considering a return to the Ducks for the 2022 season.