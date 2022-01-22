ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

1,108 positive COVID results, seven deaths reported this week

By Derrick Stuckly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 1,108 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 1,108 positives this week, 318 were PCR, and 790 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 261 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe...

What to know about shingles and the COVID-19 vaccine

Shingles is an uncomfortable common condition that causes a characteristic rash, among other symptoms. Some studies suggest a link between COVID-19 vaccines and reactivation of the virus that causes shingles. While evidence suggests this could be possible, it is at the very least uncommon. Shingles is a fairly common condition...
20 flu-related hospitalizations reported in Rock County this flu season, state numbers show

Influenza-like activity has been decreasing in recent weeks, according to information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services report ending the week of Jan. 8, the most recent data as of press time. Rock County has had 20 suspected, probable or confirmed influenza-associated hospitalizations among residents this flu season. “Thankfully, we are not seeing increases in these numbers, and statewide it looks like the numbers have decreased slightly over the...
65% Of Skilled Nursing Facility Staff Boosted Against COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Vaccination rates among residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities remain above 90%, however many have yet to receive their booster shot. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, 91% of eligible residents and 97% of eligible staff are fully vaccinated. However, only 82% of eligible residents and 65% of eligible staff have received their booster shots, as of Jan. 9. The percentage of boosted staff jumped by 11% since the end of December. Healthcare workers are required to receive their boosters by Feb. 1, according to the revised Health Officer Order issued late last...
State health officials encourage reporting at-home positive COVID results online

County and state health officials are encouraging Maryland residents to report positive COVID-19 results from home tests through a new online reporting system the state set up. Letting state officials know about positive results will help with contact tracing and determining the community's transmission rate, said Danielle Stahl, spokeswoman for...
RGV doctors report high number of double infected COVID-19 cases

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As COVID-19 cases continue to spike, doctors in the Rio Grande Valley are reporting a high number of patients double infected with the virus. Doctors are calling the double infection “Frankenvariants.” Man carrying own severed arm saved Most cases have shown a hybrid of the omicron and delta variants with the […]
San Angelo COVID-19 report: January 24, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 752 positive cases of COVID-19 and one death as a result of infection with the virus in Tom Green County over the last 72 hours. New positive cases and deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San […]
Massachusetts Reports 24,512 New COVID Cases Over 3 Days, 78 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 24,512 new confirmed COVID cases on Monday, after no reports over the weekend. There were also 78 additional deaths reported from Friday. As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped to 11.72%. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,442,661. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,962. There were 243,709 total new tests reported. There are 2,984 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 433 patients currently in intensive care.
More than 8,700 new COVID-19 cases reported this weekend

Metro Health on Sunday reported more than 8,700 new cases of COVID-19 as the spread of the virus continued accelerating over the weekend. The city reported 4,814 new cases Saturday and 3,893 on Sunday. No new COVID-related deaths were reported. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 edged up on...
Rock County COVID-19 hospitalizations in decline

Reported COVID-19 hospitalization numbers in Rock County have recently dropped, according to admission data from the Rock County Public Health Department. Hospitalizations in Rock County between Jan. 15 and Jan. 21 decreased by 30.5%, data published by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention shows. Data provided by the county’s health department Friday showed the same decline. In Rock County, inpatient admissions dropped from a pandemic high of 77 on...
COVID-19 update: Florida reports 44,010 new cases from weekend and adds 426 deaths to total count

Florida on Monday reported 44,010 new COVID-19 cases from the weekend, dropping the state’s 7-day average to 32,474, its lowest level in nearly a month, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The state’s 426 newly added deaths, which occurred over the past several weeks, brought the 7-day rolling average to 78 as of Monday. Death reports lag behind case reports by several ...
COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 11,193 New Cases, 42 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota reported 11,193 new COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths Monday. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the total case count to 1,229,444, including 38,230 reinfections. Total deaths from the virus now number 11,193. The state’s average positivity rate stands at 23.7%, seemingly holding steady, though still at its highest point since the start of the pandemic. The daily new cases per 100,000 residents was last reported at 225.7, a slight drop from its peak of 227.7 reported last week. As of Friday, there were 1,566 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, 238 on them in intensive care. Seventy-two percent of the state’s hospitals report no available adult ICU beds. The state has distributed more than 9 million vaccine doses, including nearly 2 million boosters. More than 73% of the state’s 5-and-older residents have received at least one shot.
Midland hospital seeing spike in COVID-19 cases

MIDLAND, Texas — Same story different day-around the country, more people are getting tested for COVID-19. West Texas continues to see that same trend. NewsWest 9 spoke with Val Sparks, Infection Preventionist at Midland Memorial Hospital. She said so far this week, 445 people have tested positive for COVID-19. That is a 49 percent positivity rate for tests done by Midland Health only.
Reasons behind quarantine changes

(KSAN/KLST)– The CDC has changed their quarantine guidelines from ten to fourteen days of isolation, now down to five. Dr. Jim Vretis with Shannon Medical Center said he believes the change is the CDC’s response to the health care worker shortage. “I know around here locally and around the state and the country, there are […]
