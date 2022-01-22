Firehouse Subs to donate sales to Firth Fire Department

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) - Support continues to pour in for the Firth Fire Department after a fire severely damaged its building and equipment earlier this month.

On Saturday, Firehouse Subs in Ammon, Idaho Falls and Pocatello will donate 100-%of their sales to help the Firth Fire Department recover.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up if you wish to donate that way.

Firth has already seen donations come in from other parts of the state.

The Boise Fire Department donated a used fire truck full of equipment.

The January 10 fire was ruled an accident.

