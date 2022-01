The USFL Gambling Podcast (@USFLGambling) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network reacts to the final two head coach hirings. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) break down all eight of the USFL coaching hires and key in on the two recent hirings of Jeff Fisher and Larry Fedora. Will Jeff Fisher adapt to a more modern offense with the Michigan Panthers? Can Larry Fedora find his stride again with the New Orleans Breakers? Who is the top coach in the USFL? Is Mike Riley of the New Jersey Generals the most proven coach for a spring league? Will Jeff Fisher hire his longtime pal Gregg Williams as defensive coordinator? Did the USFL get stronger today? We talk it all and more on this special edition episode of The USFL Gambling Podcast.

