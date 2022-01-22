Englewood Police Department arrest suspected car thief with help of live video feeds

Veronica Holton (Englewood Ohio Police Department )

ENGLEWOOD — One woman is in custody after Englewood Police Department was able to locate her with the help of live video feeds.

EPD said in a post on their social media that shortly before 8:30 p.m. they received a call alerting them of a disabled vehicle at the top of the exit ramp from westbound I-70 at Hoke Road.

Before the officers arrived, dispatchers were already watching video from the intersection and saw the driver walk away from the vehicle and walk towards the Walmart parking lot.

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the vehicle had been stolen from the Columbus area just three hours earlier and were given a description of the suspect.

Dispatchers continued to monitor live video feeds and saw a possible suspect loitering and looking into vehicles in the Walmart parking lot.

Information was shared with officers who found the suspect as she exited the driver’s seat of a vehicle she found unlocked.

The suspect matched the description of the suspect of the car theft in Columbus and she was taken into custody.

Veronica Holton, 36, from West Virginia was incarcerated on a felony charge of receiving stolen property.

