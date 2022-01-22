ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Austrian Parliament votes to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for most adults

Cover picture for the articleAustria's parliament voted Thursday to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults from February 1, the first of its kind in Europe. Lawmakers voted 137 to 33 in favor of the mandate, which will apply to all residents of Austria aged 18 and over. Exemptions are made for pregnant women, people...

Bill
3d ago

Are any of these MDs or journalists concerned about the sharp increase in cases of myocarditis and pericarditis among the vaccinated??

Marcus Straker
3d ago

At the same time UK lifts all restrictions. Some places have more authoritarian in them than others.

S Cross
1d ago

Hopefully their current population of Austrians will resist fascism more successfully than their generation in the 1930’s.

