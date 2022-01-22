ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Spycatcher affair at the BBC as Government scrambles for gagging order to stop story the broadcaster insists is 'overwhelmingly in the public interest'

By Laurence Dollimore For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Government is seeking an injunction against the BBC over a potentially explosive story about a spy working overseas, it was revealed late last night.

Attorney General Suella Braverman is set to ask the High Court to gag the upcoming news broadcast, claiming it presents a 'risk to people's lives', while one source warned: 'This is not James Bond - these are real people.'

But the BBC wants to go ahead with the segment, claiming the story is 'overwhelmingly in the public interest' and 'fully in line' with its editorial standards.

The saga is reminiscent of the Spycatcher book affair from the Margaret Thatcher years - which saw the Government attempt to prevent newspapers from publishing allegations made in a tell-all novel by former MI5 agent Peter Wright. They eventually lost their bid for an injunction in 1988.

Ahead of a secret court hearing in the coming days, a source told the Telegraph there will be 'huge disquiet' should the BBC news piece go ahead.

They told the newspaper: 'It is really serious – there are serious risks. The programme would be a massive compromise for our security.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qeEC_0dsWrM7v00
Attorney General Suella Braverman (pictured) is set to ask the High Court to gag the upcoming news broadcast, claiming it presents a 'risk to people's lives', while one source warned: 'This is not James Bond - these are real people.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N1DRk_0dsWrM7v00
The BBC wants to go ahead with the segment, claiming the story is 'overwhelmingly in the public interest' and 'fully in line' with its editorial standards (file photo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MGE0_0dsWrM7v00
The saga is reminiscent of the Spycatcher book affair from the Margaret Thatcher years - which saw the Government attempt to prevent newspapers from publishing allegations made in a tell-all novel by former MI5 agent Peter Wright (pictured). They eventually lost their bid for an injunction in 1988.

How the British Government failed to gag Spycatcher, the explosive memoirs of a MI5 agent which claimed a former boss of the secret service was actually a Soviet mole

The Conservative Government under Margaret Thatcher attempted to stop newspapers from publishing allegations from a tell-all novel by former MI5 agent Peter Wright.

They first launched a legal battle in 1985, when they attempted to stop the book - entitled Spycatcher - from being published in Australia.

But it lost the action and by late 1987 the book had gone global and was the number one bestseller in the US after 400,000 copies flew off the shelves.

And while the Government had succeeded in placing a temporary injunction on the book's details being published in Britain, its publication around the world made the gagging order in the UK practically worthless.

It was therefore ruled that the media could publish extracts from the memoirs, given that any damage to national security had already been done by its publication abroad.

Mr Wright was branded a 'traitor' by some for disclosing secrets about how MI5 operated.

The controversial book accused the secret service of operating beyond the law - while intelligence bosses accused the former agent of making up stories.

The MI5 website still reads today: 'An internal MI5 assessment found convincing evidence of ‘dishonesty on the part of Wright, who did not scruple to invent evidence where none existed’ to support the conspiracy theories in his memoirs.'

The book sensationally claimed Prime Minister Harold Wilson was the target of an MI5 conspiracy and that the former boss of MI5, Roger Hollis, was a mole for Soviet Russia in the 1960s.

Mr Wright died a millionaire, aged 78, in April 1995.

Identifying the spy concerned would have 'very serious consequences for the BBC' and would be 'a risk to people's lives', the source continued, adding: 'These people are doing very, very difficult jobs in incredible circumstances.

'They are risking their lives. This is not James Bond – these are real people.'

The BBC declined to comment on the details of the story, but told the Telegraph that its reporting was in the public interest.

A BBC spokesman said: 'The Attorney General has issued proceedings against the BBC with a view to obtaining an injunction to prevent publication of a proposed BBC news story.

'We are unable to comment further at this stage, beyond confirming that we would not pursue any story unless it was felt it was overwhelmingly in the public interest to do so and fully in line with the BBC's editorial standards and values.'

MailOnline has contacted the broadcaster for further comment.

A spokesman for the Attorney General's Office said: 'The Attorney General has made an application against the BBC.

'It would be inappropriate to comment further while proceedings are ongoing.'

But one legal expert warned the Government that it must show the planned story will prove a 'credible threat to national security' if it is published - or it will risk accusations of abusing the courts.

Geoffrey Robertson QC told the Telegraph: 'The British judiciary remains fairly amenable to government claims of national security – which is the most frequent bogus claim that is brought.

'Because it is dealt with in secrecy, claims that would otherwise be laughable are taken seriously by a judiciary which is not disposed to challenge the Government on this issue.'

It has been 15 years since the Government attempted to gag the BBC, after Labour's Lord Goldsmith was granted an injunction over cash-for-honours allegations back in 2007.

That particular claim was successful because it proved that a broadcast of confidential information would have harmed a Metropolitan Police inquiry.

The latest injunction bid comes just days after Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced she was was freezing the licence fee for the next two years in the latest souring of relations between the Government and the BBC.

The Liverpudlian MP also threatened to stop the vital fee altogether in a social media post - leaving the broadcaster with a potential funding black hole running into the billions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I8XST_0dsWrM7v00
The latest injunction bid comes just days after Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (pictured) announced she was was freezing the licence fee for the next two years in the latest souring of relations between the Government and the BBC

If the High Court approves the latest gag order, it will have to decide whether to make it a full or temporary injunction - although the BBC will be able to appeal the ruling.

The judge will produce a redacted judgement for those who do not have security clearance to read the sensitive details i.e. the wider public and news organisations.

The court battle will see the BBC's right to freedom of expression weighed up against the potential threat to national security.

Comments / 0

Related
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Is Reportedly ‘Desperate’ to Return to the UK This Year

For better or worse, the rest of 2022 will be big for the royals. It’s the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a momentous occasion marking her 70 years of service to England. We’ll also see the release of Harry’s tell-all memoir, which is expected to make some waves. And Prince Andrew’s court case may finally come to a close, finishing a painful chapter in the Firm’s history. So it would seem like a time when the family wanted to be together—and Prince Harry is trying really hard to make it happen.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tory MP says she was told she was fired because of her ‘Muslimness’

A Tory MP has accused a Government whip of telling her that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.Nusrat Ghani lost her job as a transport minister in a mini-reshuffle in February 2020 following the resignation of Sajid Javid as chancellor.In an interview with The Sunday Times, she said that in a briefing afterwards with the whips, she was told that her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a meeting in Downing Street.“It was like being punched in the stomach. I felt humiliated and powerless,” the MP for Wealden told the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP says she was sacked as minister because her Muslim faith ‘made colleagues uncomfortable’

A Conservative MP claimed she was told her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” after asking why she was sacked as a minister. Nusrat Ghani, who lost her government job in 2020, told The Sunday Times she had asked a party whip about the decision and was told her religion was discussed at a Downing Street meeting. The former transport minister also said she was told there were concerns she was not doing enough to defend the Tories against allegations of Islamophobia. Her remarks brought immediate condemnation from Ms Ghani’s colleagues in the Conservative Party and have also...
U.K.
The Independent

Johnson under pressure to hold inquiry into MP’s ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to hold an inquiry into claims a junior minister was sacked because of her “Muslimness” after a second Cabinet minister called for an investigation.Health Secretary Sajid Javid followed Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi in insisting that the incendiary allegations by Nusrat Ghani were properly looked into.In an interview, Ms Ghani said that following her dismissal as a transport minister in February 2020, she was told by a Government whip that her faith made colleagues “uncomfortable” and that her career would be “destroyed” if she tried to complain.My response to No10 statement pic.twitter.com/Fyp08t9pC1— Nus Ghani MP...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Geoffrey Robertson
Person
Margaret Thatcher
The Independent

Gavin Williamson accused of threatening MP over school funding

Former education secretary Gavin Williamson has been accused of threatening to withdraw funding for a school in the constituency of MP who was considering voting against the Government When he defected from the Tories to Labour on Wednesday, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said he had previously been warned funding for a new high school would not go ahead if he voted for a motion criticising the Government over free school meals.At the time he did not say who was responsible, but speaking to The Sunday Times he said it was Mr Williamson.He said that Mr Williamson, a former chief...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Sue Gray report: When will she publish findings of Downing Street party probe?

Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance as Tory MPs await the findings of a inquiry by Sue Gray into Downing Street parties during Covid restrictions.The investigation into the gatherings reportedly obtained an email last week showing that an aide to the PM was warned that the now infamous garden bash of 20 May 2020 was against the rules.The email, and reports of at least 12 other alleged rule-breaking parties, are being investigated internally by a senior civil servant Ms Gray, who has been tasked with establishing the facts of what happened at each.The Daily Telegraph reported on Monday...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc News#Uk#The High Court#Telegraph#The British Government#Soviet
Telegraph

BBC says statue by paedophile artist will remain in place at Broadcasting House

The BBC will not remove a statue made by a paedophile artist from its headquarters, despite admitting there is debate over his work. A protestor was arrested on Wednesday after taking a hammer to the 88-year-old statue on the face of Broadcasting House created by Eric Gill, an artist posthumously revealed to have sexually abused two of his daughters.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

PM orders inquiry into Nusrat Ghani claim of Islamophobia in ministerial sacking

Boris Johnson has ordered an inquiry into claims made by a former minister that she was sacked because of concerns about her “Muslimness”.Following a phone conversation with Nusrat Ghani on Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative East Sussex MP.A senior Cabinet Official civil servant, Sue Gray is already carrying out a separate investigation into allegations that lockdown-busting parties were held in Downing Street.As he said at the time, the Prime Minister takes these claims very seriouslyDowning StreetMs Ghani has claimed that she...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory donor threatens legal action against Government and Penny Mordaunt

The major Tory donor behind a blocked £1.2 billion cross-Channel power cable project has threatened to take legal action against the Government and trade minister Penny Mordaunt Alexander Temerko said he will within weeks bring a judicial review against Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision against Aquind’s proposed electricity link between Portsmouth and Normandy.And he said he would bring unspecified legal action against Ms Mordaunt personally, describing her as the “biggest threat to security” after she successfully campaigned against the project.The Portsmouth North MP, a former defence secretary, had warned the Aquind link was a threat to Britain’s “energy security” as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation UK

BBC Licence fee – could it be the end of public service broadcasting in the UK?

UK culture secretary, Nadine Dorries, recently announced that the BBC’s licence fee is to be frozen for two years and that a new funding mechanism for the corporation will follow after 2027. This statement created shockwaves within the media industry and beyond. Many accused the government’s move of being sheer cultural vandalism and the destruction of a global brand.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Telegraph

Exclusive: Government seeks to gag BBC over spy story

The Attorney General is seeking an injunction against the BBC to prevent the broadcaster allegedly identifying a spy working overseas, The Telegraph can disclose. The BBC insists the news story is “overwhelmingly in the public interest”, in a case that echoes the Spycatcher affair during the Thatcher administration.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Patel facing questions about why Liverpool bomber was allowed to stay in UK

An MP has called for an inquiry into how the Liverpool bomber was allowed to stay in the UK for more than six years after his asylum claim was dismissed.The Home Office has “serious questions” to answer about how Emad Al Swealmeen’s case was handled, and Home Secretary Priti Patel should investigate “what went wrong”, Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said.It comes after previously confidential court documents, obtained following legal representations by BBC News supported by the PA news agency, and The Times, disclosed more detail about the 32-year-old’s failed asylum attempts and the false information he...
IMMIGRATION
Financial World

UK Government to slash funding for BBC

The British Government of Tory PM Boris Johnson which has been grappling with a number of contemptible issues including a steep labor shortage, an upsurge in inflation apart from a slowdown in reforms following a much-awaited Brexit, had been brewing off an option to slash BBC’s (British Broadcasting Corp.) funding for two years by decreeing a freeze on fees which people usually pay off to watch the TV network, a Mail on Sunday news report had unveiled on Sunday citing sources familiar with the subject-matter.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Ghani’s claims of Islamophobia taken ‘extremely seriously’

Boris Johnson insisted he was taking allegations from a Tory MP that her Muslim faith played a role in being sacked as a junior minister “extremely seriously”.The Prime Minister has ordered a Cabinet Office investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s claim that she was told her ministerial exit was linked to her “Muslimness”.Mr Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative MP.She said that when she raised the matter with Mr Johnson directly after losing her job in a February 2020 ministerial reshuffle, he told her he could not get involved.Mr...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson willing to speak to police investigating No 10 parties

Boris Johnson has signalled he is willing to speak to police investigating multiple allegations of Downing Street parties breaching coronavirus regulations but believes he has not broken the law.Downing Street acknowledged aspects of Sue Gray’s Cabinet Office inquiry that touch on potentially criminal acts will be paused after the Metropolitan Police announced on Monday that officers had launched an investigation.The Prime Minister thinks it is “entirely right” for Scotland Yard to investigate and insisted that anyone required “will fully cooperate” with officers, No 10 said.Mr Johnson was plunged into deeper jeopardy when Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick announced officers...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson faces crunch week as lockdown parties inquiry prepares to publish

Boris Johnson is facing a make-or-break week for his premiership with his future in No 10 hanging in the balance.The Prime Minister is braced for the delivery of the Sue Gray report into Downing Street drinking parties during lockdown which could determine his fate.Many Tory MPs have said they will wait to see the findings before deciding whether to push for a vote of confidence which could see him forced out.At the same time he is battling new allegations of Islamophobia after one MP claimed she was told she had been sacked as a junior minister because of concerns about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Countdown to 2022 local elections about to begin

The countdown to this year’s UK local elections is about to begin.On Tuesday January 25 there will be only 100 days to go until polling day on Thursday May 5.Most of the seats were last contested in 2018, when the UK was still in the European Union, the prime minister was Theresa May, Labour was led by Jeremy Corbyn and the Liberal Democrat leader was Vince Cable.The political landscape of the UK has undergone huge changes in the past four years.Yet many of the issues that can decide local elections remain the same, such as when bins are collected, the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson kept Cabinet in the dark as party investigation was announced

Boris Johnson kept Cabinet ministers in the dark over the police investigation having been launched into allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.The Prime Minister was aware that the Metropolitan Police officers had begun their work but decided against telling his top team when they met on Tuesday.Their phones surrendered before entering the Cabinet Room, ministers were unaware of the dramatic development outside when Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick had announced the investigation was underway.Downing Street said Mr Johnson judged it was best not to tell them about the “sensitive” matter because he did not want to “pre-empt a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

292K+
Followers
13K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy