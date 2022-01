Peacemaker star John Cena has said that he wants to cross over with Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, and that might be one step closer to becoming a reality, as filmmaker James confirmed for TV's Top 5 podcast that a character from the HBO Max series will appear in an upcoming DC film. While it's unlikely to actually be Cena -- there are rumors circulating that Emilia Harcourt, played by Jennifer Holland, might turn up in Black Adam when it hits theaters this summer. That's far from confirmed, but in the same moment he confirmed somebody from Peacemaker is coming back in a film, Gun acknowledged that some people have "kind of figured out" what the crossover is.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO