ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Julie Jason: Is your amended tax return still in limbo?

By Julie Jason
Norwalk Hour
 7 days ago

If you are among the more than 2 million people who have been waiting since last year for your amended IRS tax return to be processed, you are likely frustrated — and with good reason. A reader lamented that she filed an amended return for her 2019 taxes...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Headlines

How To File Your 2021 Tax Return For Free

While there are many options out there for filing your taxes, there are also free options to file your taxes. But this also depends on what is in your taxes. If you were a 1099 employee in 2021, you won’t be able to use a free version of any tax software to do your taxes.
INCOME TAX
KBTX.com

As you prepare your returns, here are best practices for tax season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tax season is underway, and the IRS is feeling the impacts of the pandemic through staffing shortages and lack of funding. The agency is encouraging taxpayers to file early and take extra precautions to help speed up refunds. “There are important steps people can take to...
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

When the IRS Accepts Your Tax Return, Does It Mean It's Approved?

While some dread the tax filing season, others look forward to it, particularly if they're expecting to receive a tax refund. In fiscal 2020, the IRS issued nearly 122 million refunds to taxpayers, amounting to more than $736.2 billion. While that might sound like a lot, the IRS did collect roughly $3.5 trillion from hard-working taxpayers that year.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Return#Tax Forms
103GBF

Here Are IRS Tips On How To Speed Up Your 2021 Tax Return

If you are looking to get your tax refund quickly this year, here are some tips straight from the IRS on how to make it happen. The last two years because of COVID-19 our final dates to file were moved back much further than the traditional April 15 deadline. So you know upfront, the deadline to file this year is more traditional and will be April 18.
INCOME TAX
WCVB

Rossen Reports: How to get an extra $5,000 on your tax return

New parents could get an extra payday this tax season. The IRS says if you welcomed a new family member in 2021, you could be eligible for an extra $5,000 in your refund. This is for people who had a baby, adopted a child, or became a legal guardian. But you must meet these criteria:
INCOME TAX
Vice

Get the Most Out of Your 2021 Tax Return

Tax season can be tough. There’s lots to consider, and even the most together Type A personalities can sometimes feel overwhelmed by the process of getting it all done. We all know it should be easier to deduce the exact size of your government rebate. But there is always something you didn't consider, always a number that doesn't add up quite right, always a receipt lingering in the forbidden recesses of your cubby drawer that didn't make it into the paperwork. That’s why we’ve partnered with H&R Block—whose online and in-person preparation services can help alleviate your tax-season stress and get you every tax credit and deduction you deserve—to put together a guide to navigating some of the muddier corners of the tax ecosystem. From the family dog to your noble volunteer grind, these are the expenses you won’t want to leave on the table.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
CBS Miami

Monday Marks First Day You Can Begin Filing Your Federal Tax Return

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Americans can start filing their taxes on Monday, but some people may be waiting longer than expected for their refund. Around 30 million taxpayers had their refunds delayed last year because of pandemic-related issues and the IRS is still playing catchup. The treasury department is warning of more delays again this year. What are some of the reasons for the delays? “Well first of all, if your information doesn’t match on the IRS that could lead to problems,” said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer with Jackson Hewitt. He said the expanded child credit is also a potential pitfall. Most...
INCOME TAX
CBS Pittsburgh

Filing Federal Tax Return In 2021 Is A Bit More Complicated This Year, But There Are Ways To Speed Up Your Tax Refund

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — January 26 is the first day to file your federal tax return, and most Americans will be getting a refund. Last year, 167 million tax returns were filed in the United States, and most of those taxpayers – 122 million – got a refund. How soon you get that refund, say the experts, depends on how you file that original return. “Do what you can absolutely to e-file and choose direct deposit. Paper is not necessarily IRS’ friend. It hasn’t been during the pandemic,” Raphael Tulino, a spokesperson for the IRS, told KDKA money editor Jon Delano. In fact, says...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy