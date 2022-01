The many challenges that sales teams normally face have been exacerbated by pandemic headwinds. According to one survey, 48% of salespeople now say that they don’t have the time to make a single follow-up attempt. Other barriers to closes include establishing urgency, getting in touch with prospects, and overcoming price objections. Owing to these and other issues, only 24.3% of salespeople actually exceeded their quota last year, Sales Insights Lab reports.

