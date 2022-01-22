ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

10 Kennewick residents indicted in staged car accident scheme

By Dylan Carter
 3 days ago

RICHLAND, Wash. — Nearly a dozen Kennewick residents are part of a 138-count federal indictment spanning 23 people for their involvement in a staged car accident scheme that accumulated almost $1 million in false insurance claims.

According to a release from the Eastern Washington District Attorney’s Office , participants spanned Washington, California, Michigan, Nevada, and British Columbia.

Investigators say those involved with this scheme staged auto accidents and serious injuries to make fraudulent claims to health insurance companies. They conspired to commit mail fraud and illegally placed claims for lost wages, injuries, and property damage.

Some individuals, including several of the Kennewick residents, are also accused of obstructing official proceedings by making false claims that FBI informants solicited bribe payment.

The local suspects who face obstruction charges were identified as Ali Abed Yaser (51), Hussein A. Yasir (39), Hasanein A. Yaser (20), and Mohammed Naji Al-Jibory (33), who was not charged in the staged accident plot.

The remaining defendants out of Kennewick were identified as Insaf A. Karawi (52), Ameer R. Mohammed (45), Khalil Abdul-Razaq (40), Farooq S. Yaseen (32), Maria Elena Sanchez (41), and Mohammed F. Al-Himrani (33).

Some witness tampering charges and false statements charges are also being applied in this case.

Four of the defendants have not been located and are being considered fugitives. They face up to 55 years in prison for their crimes.

Comments / 17

Guest
3d ago

Well, there goes 10 votes for Democrats. Jay better import some replacement “refugees.”

Reply(7)
14
Linda Friesz
3d ago

They're probably all illegally here in the United States too as you see their last names

Reply(1)
7
AP_001373.d90164a9dd06491aa02bb471f8b682bd.0137
2d ago

How can you comment that and think it is okay? They are all American citizens Linda, maybe try to stop being racist? You’re a white, 60 year old women that should stick to commenting to your 15 Facebook friends.

Reply
3
