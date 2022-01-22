ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monkeys on the loose in Danville, Pennsylvania, after truck carrying 100 primates CRASHES on way to lab

By Danielle Cinone
 3 days ago

MONKEYS were on the loose in Pennsylvania on Friday after a truck carrying 100 primates crashed on its way to a lab.

The crash took place on Interstate 80 in Montour County shortly after 4pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ikR2v_0dsWpD6y00
One of the monkeys is seen in a tree off Route 54 Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jluQ4_0dsWpD6y00
The crash happened shortly after 4pm on Friday, January 21, 2022 Credit: WNEP

Monkeys were declared missing by Pennslyvania State Police on Friday evening after a truck carrying a trailer and a dump truck crashed, Trooper Andrea Pelachick told The Daily Item.

Troopers revealed that four of the monkeys got free when a truck that was transporting them to a lab crashed, according to WNEP.

A search was immediately underway alongside the road and in the nearby wooded areas state police and the PA State Game Commission.

A helicopter was being used to help with the search for the missing primates.

It was later revealed that state police and game wardens were able to find at least one monkey on Friday night.

One monkey was photographed in a tree off Route 54 and a photo of the primate was shared by investigators.

According to WNEP, the wooded area was searched with flashlights at around 7pm where one monkey was seen in a tree.

"We later heard three shots ring out. It’s unclear what type of weapon was used and we’re not sure where the monkey is or its condition," the news outlet explains.

Investigators were seen leaving the area at around 9pm.

Helicopters with thermal cameras were used by state police to track down the missing monkeys.

At this time it is unknown if any people or animals were injured in the crash.

Following the crash, parts of Route 54 westbound were closed, according to PennDOT.

Route 54 was later opened up by 6.45pm.

Anyone who comes across one of the three missing monkeys is urged to contact state police at 570-524-2662 or call 911.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1je7Sq_0dsWpD6y00
The crash took place on Interstate 80 in Montour County Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ex0xr_0dsWpD6y00
An active search for the missing monkeys followed after the crash Credit: WNEP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zb553_0dsWpD6y00
An active search is now underway by state police and the PA State Game Commission Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJQ5A_0dsWpD6y00
Anyone who comes across one of the monkeys is urged to contact state police at 570-524-2662 Credit: AP

