‘Gentle’ Review: A Hushed And Heartsore Diary Of A Hardbody

By Jessica Kiang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might assume the title is ironic, given that Anna Eszter Nemes and László Csuja’s film is set in the strange, cloistered world of grit, muscle and sinew that is elite women’s bodybuilding....

