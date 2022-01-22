Literacy Council Tutor Training Workshop

The Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties and the four Texarkana Rotary Clubs – Oaklawn, Sunrise, Wilbur Smith and Texarkana International — recently joined forces to earn a $10,000 family literacy grant from the Save the Children Foundation. Literacy Council Executive Director Jenny Walker said the grant will fund a program that includes curriculum and materials to help parents of Liberty-Eylau students improve their own academic skills while also providing reading strategies they can use to best support their children. Families participating in the free program will also receive a small library of books to keep in the home.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO