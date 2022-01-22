Literacy Council Tutor Training Workshop

The Community Learning Workshop has a reputation for aiding the community by offering tutoring services and experiences that enrich people's lives. The workshop also enhances the lives of the students who serve as tutors by giving them real-world job experience even if they aren't education majors. Included in the picture are the founders of the Community Learning Workshop, Dr. Rich Lane (front, far left) and Dr. Leah Chambers (front, far right).
OSHKOSH (WLUK) - An anonymous donor gave the Winnebago Area Literacy Council a $250,000 to jumpstart a new endowment for the organization. “This generous gift starts the ability for us to plan for future needs. As our endowment funds grow from more gifts, WALC feels confident we will be able to directly impact the lives of even more people seeking literacy support,” said Tom Perry, Executive Director, in a news release.
For this type of gymnastics, no leotard is required. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Tri-County Literacy Council will be offering a new program starting next week, Mental Gymnastics, another free course that focuses on seniors in the community. “It’s about exercising your brain...
The Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties and the four Texarkana Rotary Clubs – Oaklawn, Sunrise, Wilbur Smith and Texarkana International — recently joined forces to earn a $10,000 family literacy grant from the Save the Children Foundation. Literacy Council Executive Director Jenny Walker said the grant will fund a program that includes curriculum and materials to help parents of Liberty-Eylau students improve their own academic skills while also providing reading strategies they can use to best support their children. Families participating in the free program will also receive a small library of books to keep in the home.
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is offering free diversity, equity, and inclusion training workshops for businesses, leaders, and anyone else who’s interested. Organizers say the goal is to ”create an inclusive workplace culture and build the successful teams they need to thrive.” The first of three sessions reportedly had over 250 people in attendance.
It’s one thing to push the frontiers of discovery through research into complex subjects. It’s quite another to align your work with the funding priorities of numerous federal programs, especially when seeking center-level funding to continue that research. Enter UC Merced’s Office of Research and Economic Development, along...
The first Money Matters Adult Financial Literacy Workshop series of the new year, offered by Maui Economic Opportunityʻs Business Development Center, will be held 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 19 and 20. The two-day workshop will help attendees understand and manage daily personal financial situations amid a challenging economic...
Sponsored Content provided by Alesha Edison Westbrook - Director of Communications, Cape Fear Literacy Council. The Cape Fear Literacy Council is pleased to introduce the new Board President, Alexandra (Alex) Umstead-Wrenn, a long-time tutor, supporter, Board member, and friend of the organization. Umstead-Wrenn, who served as the Executive Board’s Vice-President from 2020-2021, will succeed past Board President Blair Kutrow.
Star Heights Recreation Center is set to offer tutoring and homework help for students struggling with their schoolwork and those just needing basic help. There will be tutors at the center Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m. through May 20. Space is limited, and tutors are hired specifically to assist students with schoolwork.
In celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the Empowerment Congress and in commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, the 10th Council District — in collaboration with the Empowerment Congress — hosted a specialized training session with community leaders, neighborhood council representatives, and members of the faith community on Friday morning.
VINELAND - The Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration 2022, “One Dream, One Purpose, One Goal,” which features breakfast and an opportunity to honor community members, will be held at 8 a.m. Jan. 17 at the Dennis Tanner Building at 3110 E. Chestnut Ave. The event is presented...
The University of Maryland Extension specialists will host this workshop developed jointly by Alexander Chan, family relations and mental health specialist, and Paul Goeringer, senior faculty specialist in agricultural law. Interested participants can register online.
CONCORD, NH — From the founder of Khan Academy, Sal Khan and Schoolhouse.world recently launched Live Help, a free math homework help service. The new, online platform offers one-on-one help from peer tutors while utilizing Zoom rooms. The nationwide resource is currently available from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m....
Gateway Community Action Partnership literacy services department will conduct two online literacy volunteers tutor training sessions in 2022. Pre-registration is required,. Trained tutors will work one-on-one with adult learners who need help reading, writing or speaking English. The training courses will be held online from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays beginning January 20 and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning March 16.
