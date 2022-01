DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The mission was more than just winning the pole position for the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The mission was points. Thirty-five of them, to be exact. Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque claimed the Motul Pole Award by winning Sunday’s Rolex 24 Qualifying Race at Daytona International Speedway. Their No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 finished ahead of the No. 5 JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi-V.R, giving WTR and its other co-drivers, Will Stevens and Alexander Rossi, the pole for the 60th running of the 24-hour race that starts Jan. 29.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO