Today in History for January 22nd

Highlights of Today in History: Start of Operation Desert Storm;Space Shuttle Columbia lifts off;Prohibition takes effect ;Shah of Iran flees into exile;musical "Hello Dolly" opens.
Highlights of Today in History: James Marshall finds a gold nugget;Winston Churchill dies;Ted Bundy is executed;Thurgood Marshall dies;John Belushi born.
Highlights of Today in History: Benjamin Franklin born; Soviet and Polish forces liberate Warsaw; Eisenhower farewell address; Japan earthquake; Al Capone is born;Muhammad Ali born.
