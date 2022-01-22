ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland man's unique bond with neighborhood hummingbird goes viral

By Jason Beal
 3 days ago

Julian, known online as "Birdperson666," has always had a love for wildlife. Living in Oakland, he wasn't expecting to spark a friendship with a hummingbird living nearby.

It took about 5 days to get Hector, short for "Hector the nectar collector," to trust him enough to stop and eat right from Julian's hand.

Hector has gone viral on social media, with over 800,000 follows on his TikTok page. Julian makes Hector's nectar according to a specific recipe so that it's chemically as close to natural nectar as possible.

He hopes his videos inspire others to explore and appreciate the nature around them.

Kathryn Seymour
3d ago

I'm from Oakland so I know what you mean when you say there are a multitude of places you can go to get in touch with Mother Nature here.

