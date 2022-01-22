ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Medvedev slated for Day 6 Australian Open action

 3 days ago
Australian Open Tennis Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) (Hamish Blair)

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Saturday (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Play has started on Day 6 at the Australian Open and the temperature is expected to top 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) as the third round concludes.

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev will look to progress in his bid to become the first man to win his second Grand Slam title at the major tournament that immediately follows his first such triumph.

Medvedev was the runner-up at Melbourne Park in 2021 and is seeded No. 2 this time. He might as well as have a No. 1 next to his name, because top-ranked Novak Djokovic never played a point this year after failing in his attempt to get into the field despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Medvedev faces 57th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp on Saturday at Rod Laver Arena.

Other matches include No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas against Benoit Paire, and No. 5 Andrey Rublev meeting 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic.

Two-time major champion Simona Halep plays Danka Kovinic, and 2020 French Open winner Iga Swiatek takes on Daria Kasatkina.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

