UPDATE: City of Burien says that road closed due to landslide will re-open Monday
A backhoe removes parts of a landslide that has been blocking SW 172nd Street near Sylvester Road in Burien since Jan. 7, 2022. Photo courtesy City of Burien.
UPDATE Friday, Jan. 21, 2022: The City of Burien announced Friday that it has established a plan to clear the landslide from SW 172nd Street near Sylvester Road.
The city says that – at this time – it is estimated the road will re-open by Monday, Jan. 24.
Heavy equipment was seen removing debris from the slide recently, and several loads of material were removed from the site on Friday. A small wall will be constructed Saturday.
“Thank you for your patience as we work to safely open the road,” the city said.
Read our previous coverage of this issue here.
Comments / 0