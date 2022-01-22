UPDATE: City of Burien says that road closed due to landslide will re-open Monday

A backhoe removes parts of a landslide that has been blocking SW 172nd Street near Sylvester Road in Burien since Jan. 7, 2022. Photo courtesy City of Burien.

UPDATE Friday, Jan. 21, 2022: The City of Burien announced Friday that it has established a plan to clear the landslide from SW 172nd Street near Sylvester Road.

The city says that – at this time – it is estimated the road will re-open by Monday, Jan. 24.

Heavy equipment was seen removing debris from the slide recently, and several loads of material were removed from the site on Friday. A small wall will be constructed Saturday.

“Thank you for your patience as we work to safely open the road,” the city said.

