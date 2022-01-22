CDC studies: Booster shots needed against omicron

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot Tuesday afternoon inside the emergency room at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, police sources told CBS2. Sources said the 35-year-old victim was in the emergency room waiting area to seek treatment for a previous injury. The suspect was on line at the registration desk to the right of the waiting room. At some point, the two men exchanged looks, which led to words, and that’s when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired four times, hitting the victim once in the left forearm. The victim is in stable condition. There was a handful of other people in the area, but no other injuries were reported. The suspect is described as a male wearing all black and a surgical mask on his face. Initial reports had him wearing a red jacket. Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the hospital to determine the direction in which the suspect fled. Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this breaking story.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO