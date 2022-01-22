ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Saturday night snow

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the second wave of three weekend snow events, we have snow arriving around a similar time as Friday. This will primarily be one wave that will dominate the...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

First Alert: Significant Winter Storm Possible Saturday

A powerful Nor'easter will develop late and the week and move up the east coast. There are signals that show a major nor'easter is not out of the question. Right now it appears the impacted timeframe would be Friday night into Saturday. While it's too early to talk about specific...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC12

First Alert Weather Day: Watching snow potential Friday night into Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another coastal storm is expected to develop late this week into the weekend, and that could bring a chance for snow to Central Virginia. By Friday night, an area of low pressure should develop along the east coast of the U.S. and pass east of Virginia. Forecast models suggest Virginia will be on the cold side of the storm with the potential for snow from Friday night into Saturday morning.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Lake#Wind Speeds
NBC12

First Alert Weather Day: Snow possible Friday night into Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another coastal storm is expected to develop late this week into the weekend, and that could bring a chance for snow to Central Virginia. By Friday night, an area of low pressure should develop along the east coast of the U.S. and pass east of Virginia. Forecast models suggest Virginia will be on the cold side of the storm with the potential for snow from Friday night into Saturday morning.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Potential Nor’Easter Could Bring Snow This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the First Alert Weather Team, it is our commitment to you, that when we know new weather information, you know as well. With that said, we are continuing to monitor the potential for a nor’easter to impact the mid-Atlantic and Northeast late this week and into the weekend. Low pressure will be developing off the coast of the Carolinas and is expected to rapidly strengthen as it travels along the eastern seaboard and eventually into the Canadian Maritimes. Significant uncertainty remains regarding storm track, however the latest model runs are signaling the possibility of accumulating snowfall in central...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Snowfall Could Make For Challenging Evening Commute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern and eastern parts of our region, but we will all see snowfall through the rest of the day. The advisory covers the snowy I-80 corridor and the ridges from 1 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday. The time of particular concern for those areas is the Monday evening commute, the National Weather Service said. Due to the potentially hazardous conditions, PennDOT has put “Tier 1” vehicle restrictions in place on I-80 from I-79 to I-99. Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: • Tractors without trailers; • Tractors towing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WVNT-TV

Some Snow Monday Night

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for northwestern Pocahontas county until 7 AM Tuesday morning. Most accumulations will be limited to the mountains. Monday night will bring some wintry mix to the region. We will first see some rain mixing with snow in the lowlands and then transition to mainly snow overnight. The mountains will be dealing with snow from the start and accumulations there will be a bit higher than the rest of us. It could be slick at times on secondary and side roads. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Even colder Tuesday night

Air temps will drop to near -20° on a still calm night Tuesday night. But a breeze will start to materialize by early Wednesday morning. We'll hit the coldest marks around 4 AM and then we may rise a bit as that breeze builds in from the south. But at the same time, the wind chills will be bitter. We'll push the -30 to -40° range before sunrise.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Low Temperatures Hang Around Next 2 Nights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake effect snow showers are winding their way through the region with occasional flurries or a brief snow shower, alternating in spots with clouds and even some peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Kristin Emery tells us what we can expect with this brutal cold stretch this week. Most of the snow showers will linger in the Laurel Highlands through mid-afternoon before clouds break a bit Tuesday night. Cold air is expected to filter in behind the system and temperatures will drop through the evening and down into the single digits Tuesday night. We’ll only recover back into the upper teens and close to 20 in spots Wednesday before skies clear, allowing even colder readings near zero degrees for many spots Thursday morning. Wind chills will be very cold the next two days in the single digits and below zero for a period of time. Cold air will stick around through the weekend with another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday, bringing us a chance for an additional inch or so of accumulation. Kristin Emery’s 24-hour forecast brings us much of the same weather we’ve been seeing recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Widespread Wind Chill Advisories Through Wednesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Yet another January cold snap is underway, according to WCCO-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer. A high-pressure system is keeping the skies clear over Minnesota, but it’s an arctic system that’s bringing in brutally cold air that’s going to stick around for the next couple days. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill warnings for much of northern, western and southeastern Minnesota through Wednesday. Feels-like temps will be as cold as minus 45 degrees. Frostbite is possible in exposed skin in just 10 minutes in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Dangerous Cold Is Back Today

Not a fan of the brutal cold? You are not going to like the forecast for Tuesday then... We are bottoming out near -15° as we are heading out the door Tuesday morning, with wind chills near -35° at times! Skies remain sunny all-day, but highs struggle, as many of us won't even get above-zero for a high temperature! Be sure to bundle up & layer up, especially the kiddos going to school today. Stay warm & safe!
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Riding the struggle bus on Tuesday

Temps look to stay sub-zero all day on Tuesday. Officially in Rochester, that has yet to occur this season. Some other local communities have been able to stake their claim on that status though. Temps climb back to a couple degrees of zero despite the full sunshine but with a wind it's a slam dunk the wind chills stay sub-zero. They'll run closer to -20°.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory Overnight, Wind Chills To Drop Well Below Zero

CHICAGO (CBS) — With temperatures expected to drop below zero in Chicago for the first time this winter, and wind chills falling as low as 35 below zero, the National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for tonight. The wind chill advisory is in effect for all of northern Illinois and most of northern Indiana from 8 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday. ⚠️Wind Chill Advisory in effect tonight due to dangerous wind chills as cold as -30° in some spots. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/z2yNWnAakX — Albert Ramon (@AlbertRamonTV) January 25, 2022 Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -6° in the city and -15° in the far west suburbs, with wind chills down to between -20° and -35°. Winds that cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. If you do need to go outside Tuesday night or early Wednesday, limit your exposure, and dress in layers to protect yourself from the extreme cold – including a coat, hat, and gloves.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy