Tom Brady won't be playing in another Super Bowl in February, and the end of his 22nd professional season didn't arrive without frustration. Brady was under duress frequently during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, taking three sacks and ending up on the receiving end of contact on more than a few occasions. One shot to his upper chest area delivered by Von Miller early in the second quarter left Brady with a bloody lip, and a bone to pick with the game's officials.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO