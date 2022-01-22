ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunday Night/Monday Morning Snow

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur third and final straight night of having snow will likely have the biggest impacts. It's the one where we are expecting the most snowfall, as several communities are expected to exceed 1", with 3" being the max...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

First Alert: Significant Winter Storm Possible Saturday

A powerful Nor'easter will develop late and the week and move up the east coast. There are signals that show a major nor'easter is not out of the question. Right now it appears the impacted timeframe would be Friday night into Saturday. While it's too early to talk about specific...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC12

First Alert Weather Day: Watching snow potential Friday night into Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another coastal storm is expected to develop late this week into the weekend, and that could bring a chance for snow to Central Virginia. By Friday night, an area of low pressure should develop along the east coast of the U.S. and pass east of Virginia. Forecast models suggest Virginia will be on the cold side of the storm with the potential for snow from Friday night into Saturday morning.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blowing Snow#Wind Speeds
WOWK 13 News

It’s snow, but not much sticks locally Monday night

(WOWK) — Snow with some rain mixed in at times is set to move across the WOWK area Monday evening and Monday night but don’t plan on much in the way of sledding or even delays for Tuesday (Jan 25, 2022). See the slideshow below for projected motion and timing of the expected precipitation. The […]
POMEROY, OH
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Potential Nor’Easter Could Bring Snow This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the First Alert Weather Team, it is our commitment to you, that when we know new weather information, you know as well. With that said, we are continuing to monitor the potential for a nor’easter to impact the mid-Atlantic and Northeast late this week and into the weekend. Low pressure will be developing off the coast of the Carolinas and is expected to rapidly strengthen as it travels along the eastern seaboard and eventually into the Canadian Maritimes. Significant uncertainty remains regarding storm track, however the latest model runs are signaling the possibility of accumulating snowfall in central...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Snowfall Could Make For Challenging Evening Commute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern and eastern parts of our region, but we will all see snowfall through the rest of the day. The advisory covers the snowy I-80 corridor and the ridges from 1 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday. The time of particular concern for those areas is the Monday evening commute, the National Weather Service said. Due to the potentially hazardous conditions, PennDOT has put “Tier 1” vehicle restrictions in place on I-80 from I-79 to I-99. Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: • Tractors without trailers; • Tractors towing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Winter Storm Set To Arrive For The Tuesday Morning Commute

DENVER (CBS4) – The week will start relatively mild and dry for Colorado with mostly sunny in most areas on Monday. Then the weather will change fast through Monday night with the arrival of different cold fronts. The weather change has prompted us to declare Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day to help you plan. The first cold front arrives Monday afternoon will drop temperatures back a few degrees as compared to highs on Sunday. Instead of lower 50s around metro Denver like we had Sunday, we anticipate upper 40s to around 50 degrees with a gusty northeast wind at...
DENVER, CO
WETM 18 News

Another quick-moving low pressure system moves through Monday evening into Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 24TH: 33° AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 24TH: 15° MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:25 AM MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:13 PM Monday started off chilly with the overnight low temperature at -6 degrees Fahrenheit. It got colder than expected as the cloud cover was less than forecasted with clear skies allowing for radiational cooling. There were partly sunny […]
ENVIRONMENT
wgno.com

Light to moderate rain Monday night into Tuesday morning

Overcast skies and rainy conditions continue through the evening with temperatures remaining fairly steady in the mid to upper 40s. Widespread showers and possibly a few thunderstorms are expected to keep pushing in from the west through Monday night and Tuesday morning as a surface low moves across the northern Gulf of Mexico. Models show the light to moderate rainfall continuing into the late evening hours.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsChannel 36

Light Snow Monday Night

A weak clipper system will pass through the Twin Tiers Monday night with periods of light snow. Most of the snow will taper by midnight with accumulations up to 1" for most. A cold front will swing through the region Tuesday morning with colder temperatures to follow through the afternoon. Our 5 Degree Guarantee is 27. Overnight temperatures Tuesday night will drop to near zero with highs on Wednesday only in the teens.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Even colder Tuesday night

Air temps will drop to near -20° on a still calm night Tuesday night. But a breeze will start to materialize by early Wednesday morning. We'll hit the coldest marks around 4 AM and then we may rise a bit as that breeze builds in from the south. But at the same time, the wind chills will be bitter. We'll push the -30 to -40° range before sunrise.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Dangerous Cold Is Back Today

Not a fan of the brutal cold? You are not going to like the forecast for Tuesday then... We are bottoming out near -15° as we are heading out the door Tuesday morning, with wind chills near -35° at times! Skies remain sunny all-day, but highs struggle, as many of us won't even get above-zero for a high temperature! Be sure to bundle up & layer up, especially the kiddos going to school today. Stay warm & safe!
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Low Temperatures Hang Around Next 2 Nights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake effect snow showers are winding their way through the region with occasional flurries or a brief snow shower, alternating in spots with clouds and even some peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Kristin Emery tells us what we can expect with this brutal cold stretch this week. Most of the snow showers will linger in the Laurel Highlands through mid-afternoon before clouds break a bit Tuesday night. Cold air is expected to filter in behind the system and temperatures will drop through the evening and down into the single digits Tuesday night. We’ll only recover back into the upper teens and close to 20 in spots Wednesday before skies clear, allowing even colder readings near zero degrees for many spots Thursday morning. Wind chills will be very cold the next two days in the single digits and below zero for a period of time. Cold air will stick around through the weekend with another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday, bringing us a chance for an additional inch or so of accumulation. Kristin Emery’s 24-hour forecast brings us much of the same weather we’ve been seeing recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KAAL-TV

Staying Safe & Warm

Be sure to stay safe the next couple of days, as we are dealing with the brutal and dangerous cold Tuesday & Wednesday. Wind chills both mornings are expected to be in the -25° to -35° range, if not colder even for some (near -40° at times)! This kind of cold means frostbite can occur on exposed skin in about ten minutes, or less. Even a -25° wind chill will see frostbite occur in about 30 minutes on exposed skin. Be sure to limit time outside, if you have to be out in the elements. And if you have to be outside, be sure to bundle up & layer up! And be sure to limit the outside time for our pets as well!
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Morning rain brings cool evening temps

The rain this morning will bring temperatures down and keep them there all week. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “A light to moderate rain has begun spreading across S LA and S MS this afternoon and will continue overnight and into…
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy