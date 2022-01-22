Sunday Night/Monday Morning Snow

Be sure to stay safe the next couple of days, as we are dealing with the brutal and dangerous cold Tuesday & Wednesday. Wind chills both mornings are expected to be in the -25° to -35° range, if not colder even for some (near -40° at times)! This kind of cold means frostbite can occur on exposed skin in about ten minutes, or less. Even a -25° wind chill will see frostbite occur in about 30 minutes on exposed skin. Be sure to limit time outside, if you have to be out in the elements. And if you have to be outside, be sure to bundle up & layer up! And be sure to limit the outside time for our pets as well!
