More than 400 cases of a new Omicron sub-variant have been identified in England. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has described Omicron BA.2 as a “variant under investigation”.So far, 426 infections have been confirmed in England.Early analysis suggests it may spread faster than Omicron, though scientists are not certain of this and it has not been designated a “variant of concern”.UKHSA said further analysis will be carried out into BA.2 to determine its characteristics and better understand how it could shape Britain’s epidemic in the weeks to come.Dr Meera Chand, incident director at the UKHSA, said it is...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO