ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

'Not true': Ganguly on reports of him wanting to send show-cause notice to Kohli

By jobpings
webatmarketing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay after reports emerged that Sourav Ganguly wanted to send a show-cause notice to Virat Kohli ahead of the South African series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India...

webatmarketing.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Honour and masculine pride for the country: how the Bollywood sports biopic 83 furthers India's nationalist cause

Contemporary Bollywood films tend to focus on stories of the Indian underdog emerging triumphant after facing adversity or a threat from an “outsider”: the triumph of the charismatic masculine Hinduised hero who fulfils his duty, saves the nation and reclaims India’s lost pride. This isn’t a new phenomenon. Bollywood’s formula of promoting nationalist rhetoric via glorification of past heroes or events can be traced back to the early years of the Marathi theatre. In the 19th century, Marathi theatre staged historical events still within living memory: re-telling stories of the great Maratha Empire, which covered much of the Indian subcontinent...
MOVIES
The Independent

Zimbabwe’s Brendan Taylor set for ban after not reporting spot-fixing approach quick enough

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor says he will be hit with a multi-year ban over his delayed reporting of a spot-fixing plot.The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter says he was blackmailed to engage in spot-fixing by a group of Indian businessmen he met in October 2019, after they took photographs of him taking cocaine.Taylor says he did not spot-fix, but admits he did not report the incident to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for four months, which he accepts was “too long a time”.He also wrote on Twitter that he will be checking into a rehabilitation centre to tackle his substance abuse issues...
WORLD
The Independent

England’s Heather Knight keen to see reserve days in Women’s Ashes schedule

England captain Heather Knight says reserve days should be introduced into the Women’s Ashes schedule and repeated her call for five-day Tests after rain wrecked the T20 leg of the series.England and Australia once again shared the points after their final T20 in the Women’s Ashes was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled at the Adelaide Oval.Thoughts now turn to the upcoming Test match, with Australia leading the multi-format series 4-2 after their nine-wicket victory in the opening match and points being split across the two subsequent washed-out T20s.There will be four points on offer in the...
WORLD
The Independent

I’ve spent enough time on the bench – Sam Billings keen to kick on with England

Sam Billings believes his career is at a “really interesting” phase but a player renowned for being perpetually on the fringes for England insisted he is through with merely acting as a drinks carrier.Billings’ enthusiasm to grasp every chance with England saw him leave the Test squad after the fifth Ashes Test to link up with a different set of players days later ahead of a five-match Twenty20 series at the Kensington Oval.Following his Test debut in Hobart Billings left for Barbados on Tuesday, a journey which took in four flights with pitstops at Sydney Los Angeles and...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virat Kohli
The Independent

Anxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 series

England withstood a late blitz from Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein to draw level in their Twenty20 series against the West Indies after a nervy one-run victory.The tourists were hammered by nine wickets in the series opener 24 hours earlier but, having set the Windies 172 to win, Moeen Ali took format-best figures of three for 24 after Adil Rashid snared Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo.That saw the Windies crumble from 47 for two to 65 for seven and should have been decisive, but some formidable power hitting from Shepherd and Hosein in an unbroken 72-run stand from just 29...
SPORTS
The Independent

England captain Joe Root named ICC men’s Test cricketer of the year

Joe Root has been named the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year for 2021.The England captain scored 1,708 runs in Test cricket in 2021, the third highest tally by a single batter in a year in history.He joins Sir Alastair Cook (2011), his predecessor as captain, as the only English cricketers to take the annual prize.“I am incredibly proud to receive this award,” said Root, who was recognised ahead of fellow nominees Kyle Jamieson, Dimuth Karunaratne and Ravichandran Ashwin.“I am very humbled to be in the same breath as a number of wonderful players around the world and it...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South African#Name Organization Name#Legal Document
The Independent

England’s death bowling must improve, admits Paul Collingwood

Paul Collingwood believes Chris Jordan is the “perfect” Twenty20 cricketer but admits England’s shortcomings while bowling at the back end of innings have been highlighted recently.Jordan is renowned as one of the world’s best fielders and his batting in the first two T20s against the West Indies has been a fillip in the Caribbean, although he has seemed to go off the boil while bowling at the death.For so long England’s go-to as the game reaches a crescendo, Jordan was pummelled by Jimmy Neesham in England’s T20 World Cup loss against New Zealand in November, leaking 23 in the over...
SPORTS
The Independent

Middlesex chairman criticised for comments on Black and Asian interest in cricket

The chairman of Middlesex County Cricket Club has been criticised for comments made about Black and Asian interest in the sport.Appearing in front of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee alongside several other county chairmen, Mike O’Farrell claimed that prospective South Asian players preferred to pursue education, and that football and rugby were “more attractive” to people from the “Afro-Caribbean community”.O’Farrell’s remarks were made as part of a hearing conducted by DCMS following the release of the department’s report on racism in cricket, which was published on Friday 14 January.“The football and rugby worlds become...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy