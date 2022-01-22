'Not true': Ganguly on reports of him wanting to send show-cause notice to Kohli

Joe Root has been named the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year for 2021.The England captain scored 1,708 runs in Test cricket in 2021, the third highest tally by a single batter in a year in history.He joins Sir Alastair Cook (2011), his predecessor as captain, as the only English cricketers to take the annual prize.“I am incredibly proud to receive this award,” said Root, who was recognised ahead of fellow nominees Kyle Jamieson, Dimuth Karunaratne and Ravichandran Ashwin.“I am very humbled to be in the same breath as a number of wonderful players around the world and it...
