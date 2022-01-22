Gamethread: Wild at Blackhawks (7:30 p.m.)

NHL Insider Frank Seravalli dropped some interesting news while on Sportsnet 650 earlier this week. He stated that Patrick Kane, Seth Jones, and Jonathan Toews are the only untouchable players on the Chicago Blackhawks right now. It isn’t at all surprising to hear that they are leaning toward selling this trade deadline. At this juncture of the season, they have a 15-19-7 record and are seventh in the Central Division. Yet, after this development, it seems possible that players with multiple years left on their contracts could be dealt too.
