NHL

Gamethread: Wild at Blackhawks (7:30 p.m.)

By Thomas P. Williams
hockeywilderness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Wild are in Chicago to face the Blackhawks for the first time since before the pandemic. That’s a very long time. Their last game — a 3-2 overtime win for the Wild on Feb....

www.hockeywilderness.com

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
NHL
Person
Jared Spurgeon
Person
Joel Eriksson Ek
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Jason Zucker
Person
Cam Talbot
#The Minnesota Wild#United Center Tv#Bally Sports North Radio#Covid
CBS LA

Kings Suffer 3-2 Shootout Loss Against Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Monday night for their ninth win in 12 games. Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 30th goal, Barclay Goodrow also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists as New York won its fifth straight at home. Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots to pick up his 20th win of the season. Blake Lizotte and Alex Iafallo scored in the second period for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots as the Kings lost for the...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Rant: He's not Tomas Hertl nor Claude Giroux, but Jack Roslovic is Ryan Hartman 2.0 and Bill Guerin should trade for him

This team is in need of more center depth to compete down the road. The Wild are nearly set at center. However, the reality is that Marco Rossi won't burn his first year of his ELC in 2022-2023 to avoid us being cap strapped while Rossi is a RFA. So I understand why Bill Guerin wants to keep him in Iowa. Also, Rossi needs more professional games under his belt before he can make the impact his counterpart Matt Boldy is making. For right now this team gets a player who is in search of a hockey home despite him being from Columbus.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Expected to Make Multiple Trades

NHL Insider Frank Seravalli dropped some interesting news while on Sportsnet 650 earlier this week. He stated that Patrick Kane, Seth Jones, and Jonathan Toews are the only untouchable players on the Chicago Blackhawks right now. It isn’t at all surprising to hear that they are leaning toward selling this trade deadline. At this juncture of the season, they have a 15-19-7 record and are seventh in the Central Division. Yet, after this development, it seems possible that players with multiple years left on their contracts could be dealt too.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Rem Pitlick was hurt by getting placed on waivers, but is optimistic

The Minnesota Wild are facing the Montreal Canadiens at home on Monday, and along with the visiting team is a familiar face. Montreal claimed now-former Wild forward Rem Pitlick off of waivers earlier this month, and it didn’t take long for him to face his old club. In his return, he was able to reflect on his experience of going through that waiver process.
NHL

