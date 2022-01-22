Gamethread: Wild at Blackhawks (7:30 p.m.)

This team is in need of more center depth to compete down the road. The Wild are nearly set at center. However, the reality is that Marco Rossi won't burn his first year of his ELC in 2022-2023 to avoid us being cap strapped while Rossi is a RFA. So I understand why Bill Guerin wants to keep him in Iowa. Also, Rossi needs more professional games under his belt before he can make the impact his counterpart Matt Boldy is making. For right now this team gets a player who is in search of a hockey home despite him being from Columbus.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO