NFL

Selling hope to Cowboys fans next year will be the most difficult sales pitch of Jerry Jones’ career

By David Moore
Dallas News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Jones finds himself in a bind going into next season. Hope and excitement. Few do a better job of selling that to their fan base than the owner of the Cowboys. But where does he turn after this season?. Excitement will take care of itself. In a league...

www.dallasnews.com

The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has faced a lot of criticism for his team’s postseason failures over the last two decades. While the Cowboys won three Super Bowls in the 1990s, they’ve failed to reach the NFC Championship game this century. Jones, as the team’s owner and general...
NFL
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave fans an unwitting window into his thinking

One thing fans of the Dallas Cowboys have had to become accustomed to is that owner and general manager Jerry Jones is almost never quiet about his team. He is attracted to microphones like a moth to an open flame. Just like when that happens, things sometimes get a bit hot. In the aftermath of the terrible showing against the San Francisco 49ers that led to the unceremonious exit from the playoffs in the Wild Card round for Dallas, you knew he would have some things to say. In his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, he had a lot to get off his chest. As always, his remarks were at times convoluted and in some cases evasive. The Cowboys face a lot of major problems. But while his anger and frustration certainly came out about several things, it was a minor and puzzling issue that seemed to get him most worked up.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: McCarthy moving forward, McAdoo moving on, Sean Payton speculation moving needle

The Cowboys are out of the postseason, but they’re right in the thick of things as far as the annual coaching carousel is concerned. Mike McCarthy is standing by his opinion that his job is completely secure, even while talk is getting louder about the chances of an imminent return to Dallas by a Jones family favorite. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn remains the hottest ticket in town, as two teams have booked him for a second interview for a head coaching position. One Dallas defensive assistant is getting calls, too… and another staffer has already accepted an offer elsewhere. Meanwhile, we’re looking at who might replace Quinn if he takes one of the multiple offers he’s sure to get.
NFL
Yardbarker

Sean McVay vs. Jerry Jones: Clashing Messages to Cowboys, Rams & Niners Fans

They are red, white and … green. NFL fans come adorned in all sorts of colors - 32 different variations. But while Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been fairly inviting when it comes to visitors trying to “take over” AT&T Stadium, as he noted before Dallas’ recent playoff loss to San Francisco, coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are taking a more proactive approach to dealing with Niners Nation in Sunday’s NFC Championship at SoFi Stadium.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys news: Jerry Jones won’t comment about Amari Cooper’s future

Jerry Jones won’t comment on the future of Cowboys WR Amari Cooper - Wilton Jackson, Sports Illustrated. Amari Cooper’s future in Dallas is looking a little murky. Nearly a week after the Cowboys became the first home team to lose in the wild-card round of the playoffs against the 49ers, owner Jerry Jones has remained in the headlines discussing offseason issues within the franchise.
NFL
105.3 The Fan

3 areas the Cowboys must improve in 2022

For most of the season the Cowboys seemed like a well-rounded group, with the talent to compete with any team across the league. So what did everyone miss? What was lacking? Where can Dallas get better?
NFL

