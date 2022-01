– As previously reported, a number of former WWE Superstars and alums will be making their WWE in-ring returns next weekend at the Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. They include such former champions as Mickie James, Lita, and The Bella Twins. Michelle McCool and Summer Rae will also be entering the match. However, a new report by Fightful Select that two other former WWE Superstars were offered spots in the match, but they turned them down.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO