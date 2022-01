CACHE CREEK (CBS13) — Authorities say a paraglider suffered major injuries after colliding with a peak in Yolo County on Wednesday. The fall knocked the victim unconscious, forcing the California Highway Patrol to send out a helicopter rescue team — and for first responders, it was a race against time. “We had about 10 to 15 minutes,” said Shaun Bouyea, a flight officer and paramedic for the CHP. California Highway Patrol says air and other units responded at around 4:30 p.m. to a report of two parachuters down at a peak near Cache Creek Canyon Regional Park. The pair was soon found on Glascock Peak....

