How The Batman Was Inspired by The Zodiac Killer - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Today's IGN The Fix: Entertainment, The Batman takes inspiration from the infamous real-life Zodiac Killer, with director Matt Reeves describing the detective story as 'almost a horror.' Speaking with Movie Maker on #TheBatman, Reeves talks about what led to The Riddler's current depiction by saying, "The premise of the movie...

Variety

Peter Dinklage Blasts Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake: ‘A F—ing Backwards Story About Dwarfs’

Disney’s slate of live-action remakes has included “Cinderella,” “The Jungle Book” and “Beauty and the Beast,” and coming soon is Marb Webb’s live-action reimagining of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Webb, best known for helming “500 Days of Summer” and Andrew Garfield’s “Spider-Man” films, has cast “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as the villainous Evil Queen. Not everyone is too thrilled with idea of remaking “Snow White,” most notably Peter Dinklage. The Emmy winner guested on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast this week and criticized remaking “Snow White” due to the fairytale’s...
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson shocks Yorkshire diners as he arrives in UK to film Marvel series

Samuel L Jackson has reportedly stunned local diners in a Huddersfield restaurant after being spotted in the area filming a new series.The actor is believed to have arrived in Yorkshire to film the forthcoming Marvel series, Secret Invasion.Jackson, who has played Nick Fury in several films throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to front his own Disney Plus series as the character.Local reports have confirmed multiple sightings of the Hollywood A-lister, as Secret Invasion prepares to film in Halifax and Leeds.He has reportedly been seen taking photographs with fans and dining in a local restaurant.Secret Invasion will also...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Enlists Ivory Aquino to Play DC Films’ First Trans Character

Ivory Aquino is taking a trip to the DC universe, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Aquino has joined the cast of Batgirl and will appear as Alysia Yeoh, the best friend of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, the masked hero played by Leslie Grace. Aquino is known for her work in the 2017 LGBTQ rights miniseries When We Rise, which aired on ABC and saw her portray trans rights activist Cecilia Chung. Word of her Batgirl casting has been speculated about online after star Grace shared a photograph of the two of them together in an Instagram story earlier this month. Deadline was the first to...
Matt Reeves
Deadline

Disney Responds To Peter Dinklage ‘Snow White’ Comments, Says It’s “Taking A Different Approach” To Adaptation

Disney has responded to remarks made yesterday by award-winning actor Peter Dinklage that called the studio’s plans for a live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs “f*cking backwards.” A Disney spokesperson told Deadline, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” . Disney, Deadline understands, has cultural consultants on all of its live-action films including previous titles Aladdin and Mulan, in addition to...
AFP

'Spider-Man' swings into sixth place on all-time box office list

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" powered its way into sixth place on the all-time global box office list, as it returned to the top spot in North American theaters at the weekend, industry data showed Sunday. In its sixth week out, the Sony superhero yarn with Tom Holland in the title role took in an estimated $14.1 million in the United States and Canada after slipping briefly from the top rung last weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported. Globally, its expected $1.69 billion total would push it past blockbusters "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion) and "The Lion King" ($1.66 billion) into sixth place on the all-time list, according to Box Office Mojo, a division of the Internet Movie Database (IMDb). The achievement is all the more notable given that it came during the coronavirus pandemic, when theatergoers have been skeptical about returning to auditoriums amid an Omicron-fueled surge in the number of cases.
The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Buzzy horrors, stunning documentaries and a few misfires – day 1 to 3 recap

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
IGN

The Batman's Theme Brings Back Memories of the Animated Series

If the epic tunes at the end of the trailer for The Batman tickled your inner dark knight, good news: You can listen to the whole thing right now and pick it up on music services at 9 PM PST. The theme is composed by Michael Giacchino, composer on films...
IGN

Demon Slayer Set to Reveal Big News for the Anime Series in 2022 - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Demon Slayer anime website recently updated fans that there is a very special Demon Slayer event happening very soon. The Demon Slayer livestream will take place on January 18th on Aniplex's YouTube channel, and will feature the lead Japanese VA for Tanjiro, Natsuki Hanae. According to the official Demon Slayer website, the livestream will announce two "huge" events involving the anime this year, along with highlights from the current arc, the Entertainment District arc. With this upcoming Demon Slayer news, fans of the anime are excited. With how much of a box office success the Mugen Train #Anime movie was, breaking records worldwide, many fans are hoping another movie is in the works. Some are even pleading for a spin-off series, which would be more than welcomed and well within the realm of the pre-established world #DemonSlayer has built since its release. With how much of a smash hit Demon Slayer has been since it first graced the black and white pages of the manga, any news coming out of this event will be sure to excite fans. The Demon Slayer livestream kicks off on January 18th at 8PM Japan Time. In other anime news, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is still slated for this year, and it looks like we've got some more details that'll reportedly trickle in about the upcoming movie in this month's V Jump magazine. According to online Dragon Ball news reporter DBS Hype, this month's V Jump will contain character breakdowns, Red Ribbon Army Search files, and a special message from the creator of the series, Toriyama. And finally, check out Tom Holland and Mark Walhberg in this new poster for the upcoming Uncharted movie!
Deadline

Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith & More Join ‘Murder Mystery 2’; Adeel Akhtar, John Kani To Return For Netflix Sequel

Mark Strong (Cruella, 1917), Mélanie Laurent (6 Underground, Inglorious Basterds), Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang, Queen & Slim), Kuhoo Verma (Plan B, The Big Sick), Enrique Arce (Money Heist, Terminator: Dark Fate), Tony Goldwyn (The Hot Zone: Anthrax, King Richard), Annie Mumolo (Queenpins, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and Zurin Villanueva (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Detroit) have joined the cast of Murder Mystery 2, with Adeel Akhtar (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Sweet Tooth) and John Kani (The Lion King, Black Panther) set to reprise their respective roles as The Maharajah and Colonel Ulenga. The actors will star alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, who...
IGN

Cyrano - Official 'Balcony Scene' Clip

Cyrano helps Christian with his speech to win over Roxanne in this clip from the movie, Cyrano. The film stars Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Ben Mendelsohn. Cyrano is a re-imagining of the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle. A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her--and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). Cyrano, directed by Joe Wright, arrives in theaters on February 25, 2022.
The Independent

‘Spider-Man’ comes back swinging, takes No. 1 from ‘Scream'

After spending one weekend in second place, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” proved it still had some fight left. Sony s superhero juggernaut swung back to first place in its sixth weekend in theaters and became the sixth highest grossing film of all time, globally. The film topped the North American charts with $14.1 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Globally, it's now grossed nearly $1.7 billion, passing the total earnings of both “Jurassic World" and “The Lion King.” And in North America its $721 million make it the fourth biggest release ever.Peter Parker also stole first place back from...
