ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

After Fighting COVID For Nearly 2 Years, Minnesota Health Care Workers Still Pushing Forward Despite Burnout, Frustration

By Liz Collin
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5AfT_0dsWh9Nd00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Burned out and frustrated. That’s how some members of Minnesota’s medical community describe the situation inside Twin Cities hospitals nearly two years into the pandemic.

WCCO sat down with a team who were the first people to step up. We saw the very different paths they are on today.

“I still cannot wrap my head that this has all happened in the span of two years,” Emily Allen, a registered nurse, said.

They were there from day one — when last March St. Paul’s Bethesda Hospital pivoted to COVID care. That where 1,000 patients came through over seven months; 131 died.

Angie Whitley was the former nurse manager at Bethesda.

“There are days I still struggle. I probably will for a long time, but I’ve found new meaning,” Whitley said.

Sending this group of health care workers, in some cases, far away from such settings.

Whitley went to work with the health department traveling across the state giving vaccinations to people struggling with the decision.

“To be able to sort of share my story a little bit and say, ‘Can I tell you why this is important,'” she said.

Dr. Erica Kuhlmann is a pulmonologist at M Health Fairview.

“People put up with a lot for a long time. Like, nurses and doctors, we’re good that, we’re so good at that. But then there’s a breaking point,” Kuhlmann said.

Half of the women WCCO spoke with last year left COVID care for new roles.

“I just needed to step away from the bedside. They call and text every single day, triple, doubles bonuses, I won’t pick up. I can’t,” Allen said.

Laura Triplett another registered nurse agreed.

“It’s just starting to drag me down again. I also decreased what I work at work and I don’t pick up the phone either to pick up extra days,” she said.

While they credit the vaccine with saving lives, it’s also created what they call hostility among some of the unvaccinated clinging to treatment ideas of their own and the domino effect that decision has played for others.

“I’ve never felt like a bad guy being someone’s doctor, but I do now, and that’s really hard for me,” Kuhlmann said.

Believing the only way forward is through, pledging continued compassion through years they never imagined.

“We’re all expressing that we’re burned out, but I promise you I don’t take care of anyone differently than when I first became a nurse,” Allen said.

Comments / 8

missline
7d ago

Burned out? Maybe you should’ve stood shoulder to shoulder with your former coworkers! They were there to help. Just because they didn’t want to get a vaccine, one that doesn’t work by the way, doesn’t mean they should’ve ever have been fired for refusing!! How can you even work for such company? You deserve to be short and burned out .. I’m a nurse I refuse to live under the thumb if an employer. They don’t own me!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

After 2 Weeks In The Hospital With COVID Pneumonia, Activist Mel Reeves Encourages Others To Get Vaccinated

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A long-time community activist and organizer is speaking out from his hospital bed about the importance of getting vaccinated. Mel Reeves has been in the hospital these past two weeks. He shared his story with WCCO-TV’s Reg Chapman in hopes that his community takes the virus seriously and gets protected. “You know I was in a fight for my life here,” said Reeves. Since 1981, Reeves’ justice-oriented work has seen him fight for police accountability, education reform and social justice. His latest battle has been against a virus, which he says almost claimed his life. “The viral load was just rushing, it just...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Health
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Allen
CBS Minnesota

How Should People Act After Isolating From COVID? And How Long Does Natural Immunity Last?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Since Dec. 31, state officials estimate nearly 215,000 Minnesotans have caught COVID-19. Many of those people have finished their isolation period or will soon. We wanted to know: How should people act after isolating from COVID-19? And how long does the natural immunity last? Good Question. Jeff Wagner learned several variables determine how long you’re protected. Like many Minnesotans, Barb Koste and her husband spent the holidays in quarantine after contracting COVID-19. “I’m still dealing with the cough but I am negative now,” Koste said. She was vaccinated and boosted. Now with her natural immunity, the question is whether she’ll...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota man dies from COVID-19 after family fought to keep his ventilator on

(FOX 9) - A Buffalo, Minnesota man has died battling COVID-19, almost a week after being moved to Texas for care following a lawsuit over his ventilator. Scott Quiner died at 55 in a Texas hospital Saturday morning, the family's attorney confirmed to FOX 9. Quiner’s family went to court two weeks ago to get a restraining order to keep Allina Health from pulling the plug on the ventilator that was keeping him alive in Minnesota.
BUFFALO, MN
myrtlebeachonline.com

Man whose wife sued hospital over COVID care dies after transfer to Texas

A man at the center of a legal battle over his hospital treatment died of COVID-19 after his wife transferred him from Minnesota to Texas, according to media reports. Scott Quiner, a 55-year-old from Buffalo, Minnesota, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in October and had been on a ventilator for two months at Mercy Hospital, the Star Tribune reported. He was unvaccinated, the outlet reported, and often shared on social media misinformation related to the COVID-19 vaccine, according to McClatchy News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#M Health Fairview#Health Department#Burnout#Wcco#Twin Cities#Bethesda Hospital
WDIO-TV

COVID-19 patient at center of ventilator fight dies in Texas

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - An unvaccinated COVID-19 patient flown from Minnesota to Texas during a legal battle over whether his ventilator should be turned off has died. The family attorney says 55-year-old Scott Quiner, of Buffalo, died on Saturday. A Minnesota judge had issued a restraining order on Jan. 13 blocking...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Vaccinated can spread omicron, so why are Minneapolis and St. Paul requiring diners show vax proof?

St. Paul and Minneapolis will soon require indoor diners to show proof of a COVID vaccination or a recent negative lab test. It's the latest measure being taken to try to slow the spread of the virus, with mayors Melvin Carter and Jacob Frey having reinstated a public mask mandate last week. But omicron has proven to be more transmissible and with a potentially shorter incubation period than prior COVID strains.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC News

Patient beware: Some states are still pushing outdated Covid treatments

As the omicron variant completes its sweep across the U.S., states with scarce supplies of monoclonal antibody therapies continue to use two treatments that federal health officials warn no longer work against the highly contagious version of the virus that causes Covid-19. The antibody treatment now most recommended is sotrovimab from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology, and it’s in short supply.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SFGate

Covid patient dies at a hospital weeks after his wife sued another to keep him on a ventilator

Scott Quiner, a Minnesota man whose wife sued over a hospital's plan to take him off a ventilator months after being diagnosed with covid-19, died Saturday. He was 55. Quiner died at the Houston hospital where he was flown for care during the legal battle, according to Marjorie Holsten, an attorney for the family. She said he remained on a ventilator at the time, but she declined to identify the facility or provide additional details on the circumstances of his death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheDailyBeast

Minnesota Man With COVID Dies After Wife’s Desperate Court Battle

A Minnesota man whose wife fought in court for him to stay on a ventilator while hospitalized with COVID has died, KMSP reported Saturday. Scott Quiner, 55, was transferred to a Texas hospital last weekend after his wife, Anne Quiner, filed a lawsuit against Allina Health to prevent it from pulling the plug on his ventilator. Anne Quiner alleged Allina Health’s Mercy Hospital in Minnesota was not providing Scott with adequate care, including not treating him with certain medications and repeatedly refusing to extend a deadline for his ventilator treatment. Allina Health pushed back on the allegations to The Daily Beast earlier this week, saying it had “great confidence in the exceptional care provided to our patients, which is administered according to evidence-based practices by our talented and compassionate medical teams.” Quiner was first diagnosed with COVID around Halloween, according to KSMP, and he was unvaccinated. The family has raised nearly $40,000 through GoFundMe.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
51K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy