Altus, OK

Man arrested, charged with armed robbery in Altus

By Dylan Jimenez
 3 days ago

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — Altus Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a recent armed robbery at the Dollar General on South Main last week.

27-year-old Andy Gren allegedly entered the store last Thursday night, Jan. 13, and pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money from the cash register.

After the robbery, the suspect left the store with an undetermined amount of money and was seen running northeast.

Police say an arrest warrant was later issued for green and he was found in an apartment in the 1500 block of South Park Lane Thursday afternoon.

Green was charged with first degree robbery and is being held in the Jackson County Jail

