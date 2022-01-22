ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Man injured while protecting his dogs from bear attack in Daytona Beach

By Tyler Watkins
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — For the second time in a week, a person has been attacked by a bear in Volusia County.

The man, who has not been identified, was attacked by a bear while trying to protect his dogs. FWC biologists have been working to catch the bear.

The FWC posted the attack video on Facebook along with tips to defending yourself against a bear. The post advises people to not run, make loud noises from a safe distance and give the bear a clear escape route.

The man sustained non-life threatening injuries and his dogs were not injured, according to the post.

The FWC provided links to more information about the Florida black bear on its website.

