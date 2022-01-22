ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

‘Hamilton’ shows at Eccles Theater rescheduled to February

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ORDxl_0dsWfn3E00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The final two weeks of “Hamilton” at Salt Lake City’s Eccles Theater have been rescheduled

“Hamilton” shows that were scheduled for Jan. 11 through Jan. 23 have been rescheduled. The show will now reopen on Thursday, Feb. 1. and play through Sunday, Feb. 13., a press release states.

A new show has also been added to the queue. The additional show will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the added show will go on sale beginning Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The shows had been previously postponed due to COVID-19.

Pioneer Park to undergo multi-million-dollar renovation

“We are grateful for the patience of our audience as we worked to announce this quick rescheduling of HAMILTON. Keeping HAMILTON in Salt Lake City just a little longer is only possible thanks to our partners at Salt Lake County, our friends at Live at the Eccles, and of course, the wonderful team at Hamilton,” said Victor Hamburger, Vice President of Mountain for Broadway Across America.

For the rescheduled performances, seats remain secure for patrons who previously brought tickets for the January shows.

Here are the new dates for the rescheduled shows:

Wednesday, January 12, 7:30 pm → Wednesday, February 2, 7:30 pm
Thursday, January 13, 7:30 pm → Thursday, February 3, 7:30 pm
Friday, January 14, 8:00 pm → Friday, February 4, 8:00 pm
Saturday, January 15, 2:00 pm → Saturday, February 5, 2:00 pm
Saturday, January 15, 8:00 pm → Saturday, February 5, 8:00 pm
Sunday, January 16, 1:00 pm → Sunday, February 6, 1:00 pm
Sunday, January 16, 7:00 pm → Sunday, February 6, 7:00 pm
Tuesday, January 18, 7:30 pm → Tuesday, February 1, 7:30 pm
Wednesday, January 19, 7:30 pm → Wednesday, February 9, 7:30 pm
Thursday, January 20, 7:30 pm → Thursday, February 10, 7:30 pm
Friday, January 21, 8:00 pm → Friday, February 11, 8:00 pm
Saturday, January 22, 2:00 pm → Saturday, February 12, 2:00 pm
Saturday, January 22, 8:00 pm → Saturday, February 12, 8:00 pm
Sunday, January 23, 1:00 pm → Sunday, February 13, 1:00 pm
Sunday, January 23, 7:00 pm → Sunday, February 13, 7:00 pm
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

2022 Sundance Film Festival Awards announced

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – After 9 days, 84 feature films, and 59 short films, the 2022 Sundance Film Festival’s awards have been announced. Here’s a list of films awarded by the Grand Jury: Nanny (U.S. Dramatic / Directed by Nikyatu Jusu) Aisha is an undocumented nanny working for a privileged couple in New York […]
SUNDANCE, UT
ABC4

WATCH: 8-year-old creates some winter fun with a leaf blower

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Eight-year-old Jayden of Farmington is a great example of what happens when we leave kids to their own devices – they make their own fun!  This creative kid took to practicing his shot on his personal-sized hockey rink, a detail which definitely makes him the coolest 8-year-old on the block. However, […]
FARMINGTON, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Entertainment
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
State
Utah State
ABC4

Pub life: Utah man transforms basement into authentic Irish pub

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – For many Utah homeowners, having a cool basement is a big deal. Typically, basements in Utah homes are fitted as a game or rec room of sorts for teenagers and kids to hang out and play. Sometimes you might find the occasional man cave underneath the main level. Brian Govatos […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Musical Theater#Eccles Theater#Live At The Eccles
ABC4

PHOTOS: American Fork house engulfed in flames

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – The Lehi and Lone Peak Fire Departments responded to a fire just before noon on Friday, Jan 28. Crews arrived on scene to find a fully engulfed house in smoke and flames that was threatening other homes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
ABC4

Frigid start will lead to a hazy Friday finish

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We’ve made it to the end of the workweek and we start off with some pretty frigid temperatures! We’ll see plenty of sunshine though, which will help warm us up from the teens and single digits hit overnight. High pressure really digs in on Friday and will dominate […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

‘Money off the backs of poor people:’ How does corporate rental ownership affect Utah housing?

UTAH (ABC4) – It seems like they’re everywhere: shiny, new apartment and townhome complexes – most with the same blocky, modern facades. But although they certainly don’t add architectural diversity to our communities, these units haven’t arrived without reason. It’s no secret that Utah is growing. Between 2020 and 2021, the Beehive State experienced an […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Why are so many Californians moving to Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – It’s no secret that Utah is growing, and many say that Californians are to blame. According to data from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, our state saw a population growth rate of 1.8% between 2020 and 2021, which is the highest since 2017. This averages out […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands of residents without electricity on Friday. Rocky Mountain Power says around 1,600 residents in Salt Lake City are currently affected. Crews were notified of the outage around 8:43 a.m. and officials say power should be restored before noontime. The cause of the outage is […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

SLC issues RFI over city-owned Fleet Block, taking suggestions

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City has announced an issuance of a Request for Information (RFI) regarding the city-owned Fleet Block located at 850 South and 300 West.  The property is 8.75 acres and covers nearly an entire block of land.  The city is seeking to branch out from its many active urban […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah adds over 6.1k new COVID cases, 10 deaths in latest report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 6,166 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, January 27, and 10 new deaths. Here is a breakdown of the new cases: Cases With 6,166 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 875,251. Of today’s new cases, 833 are school-aged children. UDOH is […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Hospitals see rise in travel nurses amid labor shortage

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – One of Southern Utah’s largest employers, Intermountain Healthcare, is reportedly using more outside sources to fight back against the nationwide labor shortage and the pandemic. Travel nurses are used to fill the gaps in areas where staff isn’t available in specialized areas, according to Kam Twitchell, a Human Resources Manager […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

ABC4

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy