‘Hamilton’ shows at Eccles Theater rescheduled to February

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The final two weeks of “Hamilton” at Salt Lake City’s Eccles Theater have been rescheduled

“Hamilton” shows that were scheduled for Jan. 11 through Jan. 23 have been rescheduled. The show will now reopen on Thursday, Feb. 1. and play through Sunday, Feb. 13., a press release states.

A new show has also been added to the queue. The additional show will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the added show will go on sale beginning Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The shows had been previously postponed due to COVID-19.

“We are grateful for the patience of our audience as we worked to announce this quick rescheduling of HAMILTON. Keeping HAMILTON in Salt Lake City just a little longer is only possible thanks to our partners at Salt Lake County, our friends at Live at the Eccles, and of course, the wonderful team at Hamilton,” said Victor Hamburger, Vice President of Mountain for Broadway Across America.

For the rescheduled performances, seats remain secure for patrons who previously brought tickets for the January shows.

Here are the new dates for the rescheduled shows:

Wednesday, January 12, 7:30 pm → Wednesday, February 2, 7:30 pm

Thursday, January 13, 7:30 pm → Thursday, February 3, 7:30 pm

Friday, January 14, 8:00 pm → Friday, February 4, 8:00 pm

Saturday, January 15, 2:00 pm → Saturday, February 5, 2:00 pm

Saturday, January 15, 8:00 pm → Saturday, February 5, 8:00 pm

Sunday, January 16, 1:00 pm → Sunday, February 6, 1:00 pm

Sunday, January 16, 7:00 pm → Sunday, February 6, 7:00 pm

Tuesday, January 18, 7:30 pm → Tuesday, February 1, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, January 19, 7:30 pm → Wednesday, February 9, 7:30 pm

Thursday, January 20, 7:30 pm → Thursday, February 10, 7:30 pm

Friday, January 21, 8:00 pm → Friday, February 11, 8:00 pm

Saturday, January 22, 2:00 pm → Saturday, February 12, 2:00 pm

Saturday, January 22, 8:00 pm → Saturday, February 12, 8:00 pm

Sunday, January 23, 1:00 pm → Sunday, February 13, 1:00 pm

Sunday, January 23, 7:00 pm → Sunday, February 13, 7:00 pm

