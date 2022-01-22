ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Will Washington Play in 2022?

By Randi Taylor
Washington Football Team on FanNation
With the end of Washington Football Team's 2021 season, the organization is forced to start looking at 2022.

That process starts with . (Ok, It might actually start with a legitimate mascot on Feb. 2, but the opponents have been finalized, so that's why we are here.)

How does the scheduling format work?

Six games are made up from their NFC East opponents (home and away with the usual NFC East suspects). Four are against teams from another division within the conference (these games are on a rotating three-year cycle), with four being played against teams from the AFC (on a rotating four-year cycle). Two games are played within NFC, based on the standings of the prior year. And finally one game will be played against an AFC team, also based on the prior year.

Good news: the WFT has nine home games in 2022 because in the first season of the 17-game format it had nine on the road.

The 2022 opponents:

Home: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants.

Road: Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants.

Since Washington finished third in the NFC East, that means it will play the third-place schedule.

The questions now is, what direction will Washington take with the 11th pick of the NFL draft, happening in April, as they hope to be more competitive in the NFC East.

The NFL is expecting to release official dates and times for the schedule in May.

