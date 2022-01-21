ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DOJ seeks to block subpoena for Trump deposition

By Evan Perez
CNN
 3 days ago
The Justice Department is seeking to block, for now, a subpoena to depose former President Donald Trump in a lawsuit brought by former FBI agent Peter...

Comments / 20

bartsimpson83
3d ago

It doesn't matter how they justify it. The fact is, the DOJ blocked the subpoena at the same time the Jan 6th Committee is subpoenaing people left and right. So they're basically openly admitting that those subpoenas aren't valid either. They'll never say so directly but they don't have to. They said it with their actions here.

Reply(8)
9
Buffytheslayer
3d ago

I don't think that they said that at all! In fact, in this case, they're saying there's already enough evidence of that in the public domain!

Reply(1)
4
Washington Times

House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump speechwriter behind rally address

The House committee investigating last year’s attack on the Capitol is demanding documents and testimony from the speechwriter behind President Donald Trump’s address at a massive rally near the White House that preceded the riot. In the latest round of subpoenas announced Tuesday, the panel named Ross Worthington...
Reuters

Giuliani, other pro-Trump lawyers hit with subpoenas over Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas on Tuesday to three lawyers who joined former President Donald Trump's unsuccessful attempt to overturn his election defeat: Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis. The House of Representatives committee...
Reuters

Trump adversary Avenatti stole from Stormy Daniels, prosecutor says

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. lawyer Michael Avenatti, a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump, went on trial on Monday over claims he stole nearly $300,000 from his onetime client, the adult film star Stormy Daniels. Prosecutors say Avenatti, who has pleaded not guilty, embezzled book contract...
AOL Corp

A year out of office, Trump's legal woes continue to mount

One year after he left office, former President Donald Trump's legal woes continue to mount. This week alone, the Supreme Court denied the former president’s request to prevent the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot from obtaining White House records concerning Trump’s activities leading up to and during the insurrection. The same committee also subpoenaed Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other attorneys involved in pushing baseless voter fraud claims in Trump's effort to overturn the election, and asked his daughter Ivanka to cooperate voluntarily in its probe.
AOL Corp

Eric Trump pleaded the fifth more than 500 times in deposition: Court filing says

Eric Trump and Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg invoked their Fifth Amendment rights more than 500 times when questioned by the New York attorney general’s office for its investigation into the company’s finances, according to a Tuesday court filing. “Eric Trump then invoked his Fifth Amendment...
NPR

Supreme Court Rules Trump Cannot Shield Jan. 6 Documents From Congress

The court ruled that the former president cannot block the release of 800 pages of his records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The panel also asked Ivanka Trump, Trump's daughter and a former presidential adviser, to testify, and a request for former Vice President Mike Pence could be on the way, signaling that the investigation is getting closer to Trump's inner circle.
