DOJ seeks to block subpoena for Trump deposition

One year after he left office, former President Donald Trump's legal woes continue to mount. This week alone, the Supreme Court denied the former president’s request to prevent the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot from obtaining White House records concerning Trump’s activities leading up to and during the insurrection. The same committee also subpoenaed Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other attorneys involved in pushing baseless voter fraud claims in Trump's effort to overturn the election, and asked his daughter Ivanka to cooperate voluntarily in its probe.

POTUS ・ 4 DAYS AGO