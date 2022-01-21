DOJ seeks to block subpoena for Trump deposition
The Justice Department is seeking to block, for now, a subpoena to depose former President Donald Trump in a lawsuit brought by former FBI agent Peter...www.cnn.com
It doesn't matter how they justify it. The fact is, the DOJ blocked the subpoena at the same time the Jan 6th Committee is subpoenaing people left and right. So they're basically openly admitting that those subpoenas aren't valid either. They'll never say so directly but they don't have to. They said it with their actions here.
I don't think that they said that at all! In fact, in this case, they're saying there's already enough evidence of that in the public domain!
