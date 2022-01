Hawaii has found itself in a very awkward public spat with June Jones over his possible return as football coach, and the school escalated things further on Saturday. Hawaii spokesman Dan Meisenzahl offered a set of odd and somewhat incendiary comments in a press conference Saturday about Jones’ public statements about the Hawaii job. Meisenzahl praised Jones as the best coach in school history, but said that Jones had “too much power” in his first stint at the school. The spokesperson also said Jones showed “zero integrity” throughout the current process.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO