Assistant posts video Betty White wanted to share on her 100th birthday: ‘Stick around’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Darcie Loreno
 3 days ago

(WJW) — Grab a tissue, Betty White fans.

White’s assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, who now manages the late Hollywood legend’s social media accounts, posted a video Friday that White meant to share with her fans on her 100th birthday.

Watch Betty White’s birthday message

White died at her home on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, just weeks before she was to turn 100.

In a post on Instagram, Mikelas first referenced a movie event that played at theaters across the country in honor of White’s Jan. 17 birthday: “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration.”

“When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday,” she wrote. “She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU — her fans. She knew how lucky she was. She felt the love, and she never took it for granted.”

White says in that video shared Friday: “I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years. Thank you so much, and stick around.”

Mikelas also thanked everyone around the world who participated in #thebettywhitechallenge by making donations to their favorite animal shelters in honor of White, who was an avid animal lover.

‘Love at first sight’: Betty White Challenge helps dog that spent years in shelter find forever home

“She could have never imagined such an outpouring of love and would have been so grateful to everyone,” Mikelas wrote.

White’s career spanned more than seven decades, captivating generations of audiences. She was a staple of TV game shows, made several appearances on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and even had her own show, which bore her name, before starring as Rose on the “Golden Girls.”

From there, she made countless guest appearances and in 2010, she became the oldest person to host “Saturday Night Live,” which earned her an Emmy.

White was also known for her support of animal welfare and LGBTQ rights.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Person
Betty White
#Golden Girls
