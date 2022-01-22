ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne diagnosed with cancer

By Ben Winslow
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hVRdM_0dsWeuws00

Utah Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne announced she has been diagnosed with cancer.

The West Valley City Democrat, considered one of the most powerful politicians on Capitol Hill, is already recovering from a shoulder and head injury she sustained in a fall last week. It was the injury that led to the discovery of her cancer diagnosis.

"Thank you for all your prayers and well wishes. I have felt them all, and I greatly appreciate all of you and your support," Sen. Mayne said in a statement Friday.

"This past week has been difficult for my family and me as I have been forced to focus on my health amidst unfortunate news. I had an accident where I broke my shoulder, and during the medical analysis, I discovered that I have cancer. With the support of my family and friends, I will undergo the proper treatment regimen suggested by my doctors. I am hopeful to return to the Legislature soon where I can be with all of you, my friends, and colleagues. I have unfinished work to do. I look forward to being with you again."

Sen. Mayne did not disclose the type of cancer she has been diagnosed with.

The Utah State Senate rallied around her on Friday.

"We are deeply saddened by Sen. Mayne's diagnosis. She is a close friend and confidant. Karen is integral to the Senate and loved by everyone. We offer our love and support to our dear colleague and friend. She is a strong, resilient leader of the minority caucus and has the entire Senate's unwavering support," the Senate Majority and Minority Caucuses said in a statement. "We pray for strength and comfort for her and her family as she undertakes this battle. She's a fighter, and we look forward to the day when she is back with us."

Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, the minority whip, has been acting in her stead appearing in news conferences with reporters and shepherding legislation on behalf of her caucus. One of her Republican colleagues, Sen. Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton, carried one of her bills in the legislature in Sen. Mayne's absence, presenting it to a Senate committee for her. It passed unanimously.

The Utah Democratic Party also issued a statement Saturday, saying:

"We were extremely saddened yesterday to learn the news of Sen. Mayne’s cancer diagnosis. We are sending love, prayers, and support to her and her family during this difficult time, and we wish her nothing but the best as she begins to undergo treatment. Sen. Mayne has long been a tireless advocate for Utahns in the Senate, a pillar in our party, and a friend to many, and we look forward to her return to the Legislature, where she will no doubt continue working to make Utah a better place for everyone."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 News

'Madame Mayor': More women being elected in Utah

When it comes to women in U.S. politics, men hold far more elected offices than women. In Utah, the gender gap is a bit wider. But in this last election, a shift started to happen with more and more female mayors taking office — many of them the first elected female mayor in their city’s history.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
West Valley City, UT
Health
West Valley City, UT
Government
City
West Valley City, UT
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Senate#Legislature#Senate Committee#Democrat#Capitol Hill#Utah State Senate#D Salt Lake City#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy