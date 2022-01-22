ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Siegel's Jewelry in Paso Robles is closing

By Ava Kershner
KSBY News
 3 days ago
Siegel’s Jewelry in Paso Robles is closing after 10 years in business.

The owners say the reason for the closure is that they are ready for retirement and want to spend more time with their grandchildren.

The Siegels moved to the Central Coast from Cedar Rapids, Iowa 10 years ago.

“The biggest thing about having the store, of course, is the customers and our daily interaction with all the people and all the locals and the tourists. They’re really all great,” said Kris Siegel.

Siegel’s Jewelry is located at 739 12 th Street in Paso Robles.

The store’s last day open will be Saturday, Jan. 22.

