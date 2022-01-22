ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Robot umpires to be used at home plate for 2022 Triple-A season

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWo1C_0dsWecJ200

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There could be a major change for the Isotopes coming in the 2022 season. According to an ESPN report , robot umpires are coming to Triple-A for the upcoming season.

Story continues below

The automated strike zone has been a topic of discussion for quite some time, and now MLB is bringing it to the highest level of minor league ball. MLB hases posted a notice for seasonal employees to operate the Automated Ball and Strike system for the Albuquerque Isotopes, Charlotte Knights, El Paso Chihuahuas, Las Vegas Aviators, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Reno Aces, Round Rock Express, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Sugar Land Skeeters and Tacoma Rainiers. KRQE Sports reached out to the Isotopes about the matter, however, they we’re not able to provide any information at this time.

The Isotopes are set to begin the season on the road on April 5 against Oklahoma City. The first homestand will begin on April 12 against Tacoma.

The first professional league to use the Automated Ball and Strike system, according to MLB, was the independent Atlantic League. They implemented it in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

NMSU 2022 football schedule released

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The schedule for New Mexico State University’s upcoming football season has been announced. The first year of the Jerry Kill era is featured by six home games, three road games against power five teams and, of course, a matchup against the UNM Lobos. The Aggies will open up the 2022 season […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM forward named Mountain West Freshman of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A member of the UNM women’s basketball team has been honored by the conference. On Monday, Lobo forward Paula Reus was named Mountain West Freshman of the Week. This week’s honor went to Reus following a dominating performance against Fresno State. The Palma de Mallorca, Spain native came off the bench strong […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Chester’s Pick 6: Top 6 plays or players of the week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this week’s edition of the Pick 6 we highlight the great plays and players from the local area. High school and collegiate athletes are showcased this week. Here is the list: Antonia Anderson Kathleen Obisike UNM Track & Field Team Jose Murillo New Mexico Ice Wolves Latavious Morris to Colby Wade
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Every player on Lobo women’s basketball roster enters game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an onslaught on Monday night for the UNM women’s basketball team against San Jose State. The Lobos won 87-57, and they did it with every player on the roster making an appearance. The typical five started for the Lobos, however many of them didn’t play for even half of the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobos on the links: UNM golf begins spring season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM men’s golf team is looking to defend its Mountain West title. The team begins its spring season on Monday at the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson. Coming off a successful fall season with wins at Nevada and the conference tournament, coach Glen Millican likes where his squad is at. “Being in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobo women take down Fresno State, 80-74

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM women’s basketball team hosted Fresno State on Saturday afternoon for a thriller at the Pit. Despite being down 38-47 at the end of the first half, the Lobos found their way in the second half thanks to surges by Antonia Anderson and Paula Reus. Anderson recorded a double-double on the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM Men’s Basketball loses in Wyoming, 93-91

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico men’s basketball played in another close match-up on the road Saturday night. It was a hard-fought battle, but down the stretch, Wyoming would edge out UNM to win 93-91. UNM trailed at the end of the first half but went on to make 66% of their shots from […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires#Cdc#Robot#Triple A#Espn#Oklahoma City Dodgers#Reno Aces#Round Rock Express#Krqe Sports#Atlantic League#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Antonia Anderson makes history for the Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM’s Antonia Anderson has been a core piece of the Lobo’s success, and she now has a trophy to show for it. By appearing in Saturday’s game, Anderson played in her 135th career game, the most in program history. Anderson also reached another milestone recently, as she scored her 1,000th career point […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Lobo women back at the Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team will look to make it eight straight wins on Saturday night at the Pit against Fresno State. UNM is currently 15-4 overall and 6-0 in Mountain West play and has five players that are averaging double digits in scoring. “It’s a comforting thing you know, when you […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

APS makes changes to COVID safety rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is amending some of its COVID safety rules which would allow limited spectators at indoor sporting and other events. Last week, APS put all schools in enhanced COVID-safe practices because many schools were reaching the 5% infection threshold. The biggest change was prohibiting spectators — leaving athletes to play […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Recreational cannabis industry may be off to bumpy start

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is just about two months out from retailers being able to sell recreational marijuana. However, the rollout may get off to a bumpy start. Come April 1, retailers can start selling recreational cannabis. Applicants, like Richard Jones, don’t know if they’ll be able to sell by then. “Everything is up […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Mobile exhibit showcases African American homesteaders in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit at the Albuquerque Museum is shedding light on a little-known part of New Mexico’s history. The African American Museum and Cultural Center of New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque created the mobile exhibit “Facing the Rising Sun, the Journey of African American Homesteaders in New Mexico.” The exhibit […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City officials announce Sunport to get major upgrades

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Sunport is going to undergo its largest renovation in 30 years. The $85 million plan will move the security checkpoint and add a food court. Once complete, the new TSA checkpoint will be at the top of the escalators where the old Tia Juanita’s Restaurant is located, and in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man to represent US in worldwide photography competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s like the Olympics, for photographs. Countries around the world submit their best pictures for a chance at the World Photographic Cup. A local Albuquerque photographer’s image made the cup. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and an esteemed panel of judges determined an Albuquerque photographer’s shot is better than […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Friday night high school hoops

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – District action continued Friday night in the metro. Let’s break down some of the action. Starting off with Class 5-A District 5, Capital made the trip down to Albuquerque High. The matchup between Jaguars and Bulldogs came down to the wire, but in the end, it was the boys in the green […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy