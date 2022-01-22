Robot umpires to be used at home plate for 2022 Triple-A season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There could be a major change for the Isotopes coming in the 2022 season. According to an ESPN report , robot umpires are coming to Triple-A for the upcoming season.

The automated strike zone has been a topic of discussion for quite some time, and now MLB is bringing it to the highest level of minor league ball. MLB hases posted a notice for seasonal employees to operate the Automated Ball and Strike system for the Albuquerque Isotopes, Charlotte Knights, El Paso Chihuahuas, Las Vegas Aviators, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Reno Aces, Round Rock Express, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Sugar Land Skeeters and Tacoma Rainiers. KRQE Sports reached out to the Isotopes about the matter, however, they we’re not able to provide any information at this time.

The Isotopes are set to begin the season on the road on April 5 against Oklahoma City. The first homestand will begin on April 12 against Tacoma.

The first professional league to use the Automated Ball and Strike system, according to MLB, was the independent Atlantic League. They implemented it in 2019.

