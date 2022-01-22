ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC13 Houston

What to know about changes for mail-in ballots after Senate Bill 1 was signed into law

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oq5ej_0dsWeaXa00

Fort Bend County Judge KP George is raising awareness of the new voting laws in place after Senate Bill 1 was signed into law in 2021.

SEE MORE: Gov. Greg Abbott signs election integrity bill, SB1, into law

Republican leaders pushed for the bill, claiming it would help increase election integrity. The bill sets new identification requirements for voting by mail, enhances protections for poll watchers, prohibits drive-thru voting and more.

Now, just weeks away from the March 2022 primary elections, counties across Texas, including Fort Bend County, are making changes to how they administer ballots and mail-in ballots to meet the new law.

"It is so important everybody gets the opportunity to exercise their constitutional right," George said, "It is a constitutional right that many people fought and died for, so we can not take it lightly, especially after the 2020 elections."

According to Fort Bend County election officials, so far, out of the mail-in ballot applications its office has received, about 50% have been rejected. This is roughly 10 times more than previous election years.

"Up until 5 p.m. (Thursday), we had processed, effectively, 244 applications. We rejected 264," John Oldham, the Fort Bend County elections administrator said. "The vast majority of those is because voters simply didn't fill out the information that they were supposed to fill out."

Oldham said Senate Bill 1 requires registered voters, who are applying for a mail-in ballot, to include their Texas Driver's License number or the last four digits of their social security. Oldham said he recommends for Fort Bend County residents to include both to increase the chances of the application getting approved.

"We don't have to match both, we just have to match one, so it's vital that they give us as much information as they can possibly give us," Oldham said. "That's going to reduce the likelihood of these rejections, and believe me, we don't want to reject these. It's just twice as much work."

Early voting for the March 2022 primary election begins on Feb. 14.

"You know, it may be more inconvenient vote under these new rules, but you still have the right to vote and it is worth it," said Oldham.

If you are applying for a mail-in ballot, the application must be in the election's office by Feb. 18.

"I encourage you to vote, period," Cynthia Ginyard, with the Fort Bend County Democratic Party said. "If you are one of those persons who is used to voting by mail but you are able to go to the polls, please go to the polls."

For more details on applications for ballot by mail, visit the Vote Texas website .

For updates on this story, follow Roxie Bustamante on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Some mail-in ballots rejected because of new Texas law

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new Texas law will change how applying for a mail-in ballot will work during the upcoming March primaries. So far, it’s already making counties reject applications. The law is Senate Bill 1, and it did not get signed without controversy. Democrats left for DC...
TEXAS STATE
elpasomatters.org

New Texas voting law means more rejected mail-in ballots in El Paso County

El Paso election administrators are rejecting a higher number of absentee voter applications than in previous years because of new statewide voting restrictions. El Paso County Elections Administrator Lisa Wise said her office rejected 7% of 2,400 mail-in vote applications received for the March 1 primary election as of Friday. The majority of those 166 rejections were due to new identification requirements which complicate voting from home.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
Fort Bend Star

Fort Bend rejecting 50 percent of mail-in ballot applications under new laws

The March primaries are right around the corner in Texas, and in Fort Bend County, election officials are rejecting an unprecedented number of mail-in ballot applications because of new state laws surrounding voting. John Oldham, elections administrator for Fort Bend County, said last week that his staff is having to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Drive Thru Voting#Ballots#Early Voting#Politics#Republican
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Doreen: Changing mail-in ballot process is not voter suppression

I disagree with President Joe Biden, who insinuated that the elections this year will be illegitimate if Democratic Party legislation isn’t passed. He’s wrong. One can’t call the elections from 2020 the most secure in history and then call into question the system 14 months later. Our president isn’t alone with claims of voter suppression. This past week, Midland County Democratic Party officials stated that voter suppression was alive and well in Midland County. I again disagree. But don’t take my word for it.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Judge Hidalgo responds to rise in rejected mail-in ballot applications, calls for Federal Voting Rights Legislation

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo responded to the rise in the number of rejected mail-in ballot applications Wednesday and called for a Federal Voting Rights Legislation. Hidalgo joins other democratic leaders, including Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is currently in Washington D.C. attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
NEWS10 ABC

Absentee ballot legislation signed into law

National Association of School Resource Officers talk about school threats. Amtrak suspending some services nationwide, including the Capital Region. NY National Guard to assist with nursing home staff shortage. Norlite under continued scrutiny over expired hazardous waste permits. Charges expected after human remains found in local funeral home. Infrastructure work...
WEST SAND LAKE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Governor signs bill to allow voting by absentee ballot through 2022

ALBANY – Governor Kathy Hochul, Friday, signed legislation to allow voting by absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic through 2022. The measure continues to allow New Yorkers to request an absentee ballot during the pandemic where there is a risk of contracting or spreading disease that may cause illness to the voter or other members of the public. This legislation first became law in July of 2020, and expired December 31, 2021.
POLITICS
thestatehousefile.com

Senate committee hears bill allowing disabled and elderly to vote by mail

INDIANAPOLIS—The Senate Elections Committee met Tuesday to discuss a bill that aids the elderly and disabled in voting from home. SB 71, authored by Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, would allow for the elderly and disabled to apply to receive absentee voter status. Those who achieve this status will be mailed absentee ballots.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
newschannel6now.com

What you need to do for mail-in ballots this election season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Election Day approaching for races across Texoma, the process for mail-in ballots gets started early so that those votes will be able to be counted in time. To send a mail-in ballot, you have to meet certain requirements. If those requirements are met, you...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Senate Democrats point to Texas mail ballot issues in final voting rights push

WASHINGTON — The new Texas voting law was front and center Wednesday as Senate Democrats made what may amount to their final push to pass sweeping federal election reforms. A monthslong campaign by President Joe Biden and Democrats to pass new voting rights laws aimed at states like Texas ran aground in a failed bid to change the Senate’s rules to get the bills past GOP resistance.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: My mail ballot application was rejected. That’s no way to treat a citizen.

Regarding “New Texas elections law, decried as vote suppression, leads to record number of rejected mail ballot applications,” (Jan. 15): Facts: I am an elder voter and have lived in Texas for over 50 years. I completed and submitted a mail ballot application in accordance with the terms of application as I have done in past years. I received call that submission by driver’s license number, rather than last 4 digits of social security number, was insufficient. The reason given was that the new Texas law requires that you must submit the particular identification number that was on your original registration. The original registration number utilized is not on the voter registration card. The original registration number utilized is not reflected on the look-up data presented by the Texas Secretary of State Office when you verify that you are correctly registered to vote, which you may verify by using any of various criteria, including VUID/TDL/Other/and Date of Birth. The information presented by the Texas Secretary of State Office does not indicate which number was used when registered, which is required. The result is that every voter has to call the Texas Secretary of State to determine how to complete the vote by mail application. What nonsense. I am thankful that the Harris County elections office called, left a message and advised that I must use the last for four digits of social security and refile my application. This is no way to promote democratic voting rights. Citizens will react.
HOUSTON, TX
San Diego Channel

Voting rights bill blocked after Dems fail to change Senate rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights groups argue is vital for protecting democracy failed in the Senate Wednesday night. Democrats failed to change Senate rules to bypass the filibuster, which Republicans used earlier in the night. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin voted...
CONGRESS & COURTS
easttexasradio.com

Track Your Mail-In Ballot

There’s now a section on the Texas Secretary of State’s website where you can check the status of your ballot if you’re voting by mail. Lawmakers passed a bill creating the new digital tool in the last session. It’s under the “My Voter Portal” tab. The deadline to register to vote in the March Primary is Monday (Jan 31). The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday (Feb 18). Early voting runs from Monday (Feb 14) through Friday (Feb 25).
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
110K+
Followers
11K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy