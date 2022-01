Raleigh, N.C. — Wake County Public Health has expanded locations where residents can get free N95 masks and restocked supplies at two sites where masks ran out last week. The masks, which are provided by the state Department of Health and Human Services, are available for pickup Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. through 5:15 p.m. (unless another time is specified) at these locations:

